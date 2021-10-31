Video
3 found murdered in Tangail

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257

TANGAIL, Oct 30: Three persons, including a woman and her mother-in-law, were found murdered in the latter's house in Kashtala village of Tangail on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Sumi Begum (25), her mother-in-law Jamela Khatun (60), and Shahjalal (30), said the officer-in-charge of Ghatail police station, Md Azharul Islam Sarker. Sumi's husband works abroad.
Sumi's four-year-old son Shafi was found in a critical condition and rushed to Kalihati Health Complex. He was later shifted to Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Tangail.
According to Sumi's sister-in-law, Shahnaz Begum, Sumi went to bed on Friday night in her room along with her son and mother-in-law. "We broke open the door of their room Saturday morning after getting no response from inside, despite repeated knocking."
When the family members broke open the door, they claimed to have found Sumi and the "unknown" man lying in a pool of blood on the bed. Her mother-in-law was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor. "We found Shafi in a critical condition," she said.    -UNB



