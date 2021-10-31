Discussion on 50 years of BD

Expressing concern over the shrinking space for the freedom of speech, editors of various newspapers and renowned professors of Dhaka University (DU) on Saturday said suppressing acts like Digital Security Act (DSA) and divisions among the journalists are the biggest challenges in front of journalism in the country.

They said this at a discussion meeting titled '50 years of Bangladesh: achievements and future challenges of media' arranged by the Editors' Council at the CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital.

The Daily Start Editor and president of Editors' Council Mahfuz Anam presided over the meeting while Bonik Barta Editor and acting General Secretary of the council Dewan Hanif Mahmud conducted the programme. Syed Manzoorul Islam, former professor of DU English Department, Sakhawat Ali Khan, Honorary Professor of DU Mass Communication and Journalism Department, Nurul Kabir, editor of The New Age, Shyamol Dutta, editor of Bhorer Kagoj, Muatafiz Shafi, acting Editor of Samakal, addressed the programme.

Prof Manzoorul Islam said the salary and allowance of the young journalists is low.











