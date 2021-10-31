Youth stabbed dead in Rampura

A 27-year-old youth was stabbed to death allegedly by a mugger on the loose at Rampura Boubazar area in Dhaka early Friday.

The deceased was identified as a mason Alamgir Hossain, who was a resident of that area.

Witnesses said Alamgir was having tea at the roadside stall in Adarsha ally of the area around 7am when the mugger Limon, 30, stabbed Alamgir on his legs indiscriminately and fled the scene.

Later, locals rushed Alamgir to Better Life Hospital and then to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.

A local Md Shiblu said Alamgir provided some information about Limon to the police a few days ago. He added that Alamgir was a mason by profession as well as cooperating with the police by providing information.

Md. Bachchu Mia, police inspector of DMCH police camp said the body has been kept in the DMCH morgue for an autopsy.












