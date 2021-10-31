Promotion of Sonali bag needs to be on right track

Indigenously invented Sonali bag had generated much buzz at home and abroad, since it has high potential to substitute single-use plastic bags. It is a biodegradable and environment-friendly bag made from jute. Due to its environment friendly nature it has worldwide demand. Unfortunately, Bangladesh is still way behind to capitalise on it. Currently, global shopping bag market worth $3.5 trillion, while many countries are switching to eco-friendly packaging. Under these circumstances, Bangladesh is struggling to meet one-third of its local demand for this biodegradable bag, let alone export in global market.



However, eminent scientist and scientific advisor at Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) Dr Mubarak Ahmed Khan successfully developed a biodegradable polymer from jute fibre in 2015. The BJMC started manufacturing Sonali bags successfully as an alternative to polythene bags under a pilot project at the Latif Bawani Jute Mills in Demra in 2017. Prominent institutions of the country have already tested its degradability. Meanwhile, BJMC have got approval from Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution for marketing Sonali bags.



Disappointingly, though there is a very good demand for Sonali bags, due to lack of investment upgraded machinery, the BJMC is yet to go into large-scale production. Currently, with two locally-developed machines, the state-owned Latif Bawani Jute Mills in Demra manufactures 15,000 pieces of Sonali bags per day. On the contrary, demand is nearly three-time higher of that only in the local market.



Country's indigenous technology is not so rich to produce massive amount of Sonali bags, despite having ample raw material. In addition, no company in the world manufactures machinery required to go into a large-scale production of this eco-friendly bag. Therefore, the production cost of the product is high. Undeniably, Sonali bag's invention has not yet been as effective as it could have been. Doubts have been raised as to whether its commercial production will be possible shortly--because neither separate management nor fund has been ensured to carry the innovation forward.



BJMC's effort to commercialise the product is inadequate, apparently. Since the product is new, research must continue to improve its quality. Some experts opine that commercialising the product under government management is the main challenge. Therefore, they suggest government and private sector to work together.



Adequate funds should be allocated, research should be continued and sophisticated machinery must be installed--so that the price of the bag reduces. Fortunately, a Chinese company is working on a machine that may arrive in the country in the next two-three months, according to news report. Once this machinery is installed mass production will be started, contributing to country's economy. We hope that, with sophisticated technology, successful marketing strategy and proper management will ensure Sonali bag's bright future in the world market.