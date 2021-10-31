Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

City catching fire with regular intervals

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

Dear Sir
Yet another incident of fire took place in the capital. According to this daily, a Gulshan house that recently caught fire left at least 7 injured. Building, factory or garment's catching fire somewhere is happening in the city with regular interval.

Especially, in last one decade the capital has come under repeated fire havoc causing immeasurable humanitarian and financial loss. If we see the events of Neemtali to Chawkbazar, it can be said Old Dhaka amid unplanned set up of chemical factories and warehouses has virtually turned into a time bomb.

Actual reasons behind such regular events should be sorted out for the greater interest of people living in the city. Mere forming a probe committee after the havoc and compensating the victims are not permanent solution to this. Gas and electric lines that are drawn in illegal means need to be stopped as early as possible. And under the current reality an underground wiring system would be better than overhead wiring system as a fire preventive measure.

Poltu
Kamrangirchar, Dhaka



