

For an elderly-friendly society



During this time people fall into various problems; they have to spend their days in extreme helplessness. This phase of life is plagued with various problems like disease-grief, loneliness, depression, economic, mental and physical complications etc. The problems of aging are more complicated in a poverty prone society or country.



The number of elderly people worldwide is increasing swiftly; Bangladesh is no exception. As a result, the problem of aging along with other problems is getting serious day by day. According to a study by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), the number of elderly people in the country is now around one and a half crore, which is 7 percent of the total population.



This number is expected to exceed three and a half crore by 2050. And according to UNICEF, Bangladesh will enter the 'aging society' in 2029 and from here it will gradually become the 'aged society' in 2047. Generally, 7 percent of the total population or more than 65 years of age is considered to be an 'aging society' in the eyes of demographers. And if this rate is 14 percent or more, it is considered an 'aged society'. From that point of view, it seems that Bangladesh is still now in an aging society.



At the rate at which the number of elderly people is increasing in the world, experts believe that the problem of aging will be the number one problem in the world in near future. Aging is the last stage of life. At this time of decline of life, people have to spend their days through much helplessness. What is needed at this time is the closeness of beloved ones, love and affection and even financial security. But at this time, people are more in need of them. They have to depend on others financially, in some cases physically. Even after having children, one often has to live a lonely life without a partner. They have to suffer from unbearable distresses together with hunger and malnutrition due to lack of basic requirements of life such as food, medical service etc.

According to the BSMMU survey, one-fourth of the country's elderly are victim of malnutrition. About two-thirds of the elderly people are prey to carelessness and neglect and these people are not able to meet their minimum needs of their life, another study said. In a word, the critical time that the elders have to go through at this time is indescribable.



Bangladesh is moving forward with irresistible progress. Our economic growth is increasing. As per capita income increases, so does average life expectancy. In this process of growth, we need to change our mindset towards the elderly. Elderly people need to be emphasized their socio-economic status. There is no substitute for long-term planning so that the elderly can live a healthy and comfortable life. The quality and scope of existing services and facilities for the elderly need to be increased.



Timely and effective measures for the elderly in tune with the modern age will greatly reduce the crisis of old age. Since we have not been able to prevent aging, we need to be prepared for the future. Children should take special care of their parents. Elders are the oldest members of the society. They are called second children. This is not to neglect them in their second childhood, but to give them the utmost importance. People from all walks of life along with the government must come forward so that no one dies of starvation, malnutrition and disease at the end of life.



Excessive technology addiction has become one of the reasons for our indifference towards the elderly. We have to get out of this. Children need to be encouraged in religious education. Joint family was one of the traditions of Bengali culture. Over time, the problem of the elderly is becoming more and more apparent as the joint family breaks up. That is why it is so important to strengthen our family ties. Above all, we must remember that the elderly are not outsiders, they are part of our society; some of us have a father or a mother. So we should not neglect them but pay more attention to their overall well- being.

The writer is lecturer,Department Of Social Work, Savar Govt College







