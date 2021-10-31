

The Lhotshampa Expulsion: Bhutan’s ethnic cleansing



In 1990, inter-ethnic tensions escalated in Bhutan, resulting in the flight of many Lhotshampa, or ethnic Nepalis, from Bhutan to Nepal, many of whom were expelled by the Bhutanese military. By 1996, over 100,000 Bhutanese refugees were living in refugee camps in Nepal. Many have since been resettled in Western Countries. One reason for this expulsion was the desire of the Bhutanese government to remove a largely Hindu population and preserve its Buddhist culture and identity.



Bhutan is the world's biggest creator of refugees by per capita. In one fell swoop in the 1990s, the country expelled the Lhotshampa, an ethnic group with its origins in Nepal which made up one-sixth of Bhutan's population, to preserve its unique national identity. Thousands still remain in camps in Nepal, lost in their own country. This is at stark contrast with the idyllic and homely image Bhutan has carefully curated for itself. As the world looks on at Syria and the deepening migrant crisis in the Mediterranean and concern grows, Bhutan attracts little attention. But as the world finally wakes up to the plight of refugees, it is important that one of the largest refugee populations in South Asia is not forgotten.



While Bhutan expelled "migrant labourers" in the 1990s, to understand the complete picture we have to turn back to the 1600s. Bhutan may claim that the Lhotshampa are newcomers to Bhutan; however, people of Nepalese origin have been in Bhutan since 1620, when New craftsmen were commissioned to come to and build a stupa in Bhutan. They have been there ever since. Settling in southern Bhutan, the country's major food producing region, their numbers flourished and continued to do so for a long period. They gained the name Lhotshampa, which means people from the south.



What is more, these were not uninvited or unwelcome intruders. There was a need for foreign labour during this period. Bhutan actively brought this "crisis" on themselves--lacking the manpower for infrastructure projects like the Thimphu-Phuntsholing highway meant importing manpower from India was inevitable. The migration into Bhutan continued, relatively unregulated and without government supervision. It was only in 1990 that border checkpoints and controls were introduced.



In 1988 a census was conducted; however, poorly trained census officials made numerous mistakes in administrating the census, as well as stoking up ethnic tensions. Following the census, the Bhutanese government realized the extent of the Bhutanese-Nepali population residing in Bhutan, most notably the Nepali speaking Lhotshampa ethnic group. Ethnic tensions rose and since 1988 over 100,000 Lhotshampa have left Nepal, with many claiming to have been forced out by the Bhutanese government. Many were accused of being illegal aliens and claim they have faced violence and ethnic discrimination. Clashes, sometimes violent, between the Bhutan People's Party, dominated by the Lhotshampa, and the government are also common.



Following the census, the Bhutanese government estimated that 28 % of the population were of Nepalese origin. However, unofficial claims circled that up to 40 % of the population was Nepali; this would be considered a majority in the south. With the events leading up to Sikkim's joining of India in 1975 still fresh in the minds of Bhutanese leaders, action had to be taken.



Under the "One Nation, One People" policy, the government placed cultural and linguistic restrictions upon the Lhotshampa, from replacing Nepali as a classroom language with Dzongkha to forcing all citizens to follow the national dress code of the Driglam Namzha. Nepalis naturally resented having to be forced to wear the dress of the Ngalop majority, instead of their own traditional dress. According to one Human Rights report, in the 1990s the Bhutanese clamped down hard on political activities or efforts for reform.



"The call for democracy and respect for human rights were termed as 'acts of treason', and an anti-national movement," a Shadow Report on the First Universal Periodic Review of Bhutan found. "An exclusive census was carried out in the southern districts with the intention to flush out Nepali speaking population. Thousands of Nepali-Bhutanese were arrested, killed, tortured and given life sentences. The government forced many evicted people, almost all, to sign the voluntary migration form before leaving the country. The local authorities also seized the documents that people have which can prove their Bhutanese nationality, to ensure they cannot produce them again in the future." These actions have made it incredibly hard for people to return to Bhutan.



Even so many years later, this is not a solved issue. There have been over 100,000 refugees resettled abroad; however thousands remain and there is seemingly little impetus or concern for those left behind. Nepal cracked down and implemented a strict policy regarding Tibetan refugees, in response to Chinese pressure and Beijing's not unsubstantial monetary contributions. With Bhutan not able or willing to do the same, this issue has dragged on.



Bhutan is currently opening up and extending itself onto the world stage, as shown by the visit of the British Prince William in early 2016. With Bhutan starting to take active steps on the world stage, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck should be forced to acknowledge the discrimination and eventual expulsion of thousands of Lhotshampas. The year 2016 is a long way from 1975, and fears of a repeat of the Sikkimese secession to India should no longer be held as a viable threat in Bhutan. As a result, the geopolitical situations that created the paranoia behind the decisions in the 1990s are no longer there; therefore the Lhotshampas should once again be able to live in Bhutan.



Most importantly, this is a matter of mutual benefit for both Thimphu and Kathmandu. With Nepal and Bhutan being the two remaining sovereign Himalayan states, they could have a very mutually beneficial partnership in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. They are both nations affected by political, industrial, and social developments in India, and are both at the mercy of Indo-Sino relations. Yet Bhutan-Nepal relations have been a standstill for years. The refugee crisis has effectively put a halt on relations and until this issue is resolved it doesn't seem likely they will improve anytime soon. Once this issue is dealt with there is no reason that they should not be strong, committed allies.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India







Bhutan is often characterized as a land of perpetual happiness, a country where traffic lights are seen as too impersonal and where they measure their country's output by the famous Gross National Happiness index. Remaining unspoiled by mass tourism and ruled by a popular young monarch, Bhutan is often portrayed as a mythical place, and references to Shangri-La are so overused they have grown repetitive. Bhutan often tops the list of happiest places to live, and is a model of harmony in a hyper-capitalized world. However, in the face of all this supposed harmony, Bhutan hides a very dark history.In 1990, inter-ethnic tensions escalated in Bhutan, resulting in the flight of many Lhotshampa, or ethnic Nepalis, from Bhutan to Nepal, many of whom were expelled by the Bhutanese military. By 1996, over 100,000 Bhutanese refugees were living in refugee camps in Nepal. Many have since been resettled in Western Countries. One reason for this expulsion was the desire of the Bhutanese government to remove a largely Hindu population and preserve its Buddhist culture and identity.Bhutan is the world's biggest creator of refugees by per capita. In one fell swoop in the 1990s, the country expelled the Lhotshampa, an ethnic group with its origins in Nepal which made up one-sixth of Bhutan's population, to preserve its unique national identity. Thousands still remain in camps in Nepal, lost in their own country. This is at stark contrast with the idyllic and homely image Bhutan has carefully curated for itself. As the world looks on at Syria and the deepening migrant crisis in the Mediterranean and concern grows, Bhutan attracts little attention. But as the world finally wakes up to the plight of refugees, it is important that one of the largest refugee populations in South Asia is not forgotten.While Bhutan expelled "migrant labourers" in the 1990s, to understand the complete picture we have to turn back to the 1600s. Bhutan may claim that the Lhotshampa are newcomers to Bhutan; however, people of Nepalese origin have been in Bhutan since 1620, when New craftsmen were commissioned to come to and build a stupa in Bhutan. They have been there ever since. Settling in southern Bhutan, the country's major food producing region, their numbers flourished and continued to do so for a long period. They gained the name Lhotshampa, which means people from the south.What is more, these were not uninvited or unwelcome intruders. There was a need for foreign labour during this period. Bhutan actively brought this "crisis" on themselves--lacking the manpower for infrastructure projects like the Thimphu-Phuntsholing highway meant importing manpower from India was inevitable. The migration into Bhutan continued, relatively unregulated and without government supervision. It was only in 1990 that border checkpoints and controls were introduced.In 1988 a census was conducted; however, poorly trained census officials made numerous mistakes in administrating the census, as well as stoking up ethnic tensions. Following the census, the Bhutanese government realized the extent of the Bhutanese-Nepali population residing in Bhutan, most notably the Nepali speaking Lhotshampa ethnic group. Ethnic tensions rose and since 1988 over 100,000 Lhotshampa have left Nepal, with many claiming to have been forced out by the Bhutanese government. Many were accused of being illegal aliens and claim they have faced violence and ethnic discrimination. Clashes, sometimes violent, between the Bhutan People's Party, dominated by the Lhotshampa, and the government are also common.Following the census, the Bhutanese government estimated that 28 % of the population were of Nepalese origin. However, unofficial claims circled that up to 40 % of the population was Nepali; this would be considered a majority in the south. With the events leading up to Sikkim's joining of India in 1975 still fresh in the minds of Bhutanese leaders, action had to be taken.Under the "One Nation, One People" policy, the government placed cultural and linguistic restrictions upon the Lhotshampa, from replacing Nepali as a classroom language with Dzongkha to forcing all citizens to follow the national dress code of the Driglam Namzha. Nepalis naturally resented having to be forced to wear the dress of the Ngalop majority, instead of their own traditional dress. According to one Human Rights report, in the 1990s the Bhutanese clamped down hard on political activities or efforts for reform."The call for democracy and respect for human rights were termed as 'acts of treason', and an anti-national movement," a Shadow Report on the First Universal Periodic Review of Bhutan found. "An exclusive census was carried out in the southern districts with the intention to flush out Nepali speaking population. Thousands of Nepali-Bhutanese were arrested, killed, tortured and given life sentences. The government forced many evicted people, almost all, to sign the voluntary migration form before leaving the country. The local authorities also seized the documents that people have which can prove their Bhutanese nationality, to ensure they cannot produce them again in the future." These actions have made it incredibly hard for people to return to Bhutan.Even so many years later, this is not a solved issue. There have been over 100,000 refugees resettled abroad; however thousands remain and there is seemingly little impetus or concern for those left behind. Nepal cracked down and implemented a strict policy regarding Tibetan refugees, in response to Chinese pressure and Beijing's not unsubstantial monetary contributions. With Bhutan not able or willing to do the same, this issue has dragged on.Bhutan is currently opening up and extending itself onto the world stage, as shown by the visit of the British Prince William in early 2016. With Bhutan starting to take active steps on the world stage, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck should be forced to acknowledge the discrimination and eventual expulsion of thousands of Lhotshampas. The year 2016 is a long way from 1975, and fears of a repeat of the Sikkimese secession to India should no longer be held as a viable threat in Bhutan. As a result, the geopolitical situations that created the paranoia behind the decisions in the 1990s are no longer there; therefore the Lhotshampas should once again be able to live in Bhutan.Most importantly, this is a matter of mutual benefit for both Thimphu and Kathmandu. With Nepal and Bhutan being the two remaining sovereign Himalayan states, they could have a very mutually beneficial partnership in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. They are both nations affected by political, industrial, and social developments in India, and are both at the mercy of Indo-Sino relations. Yet Bhutan-Nepal relations have been a standstill for years. The refugee crisis has effectively put a halt on relations and until this issue is resolved it doesn't seem likely they will improve anytime soon. Once this issue is dealt with there is no reason that they should not be strong, committed allies.Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India