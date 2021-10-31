

Why do students’ dreams fade?



With all accounts, getting a student visa in Canada is a difficulty due to financial reasons. Canada has recently launched the Student Direct Stream (SDS) for students from India, Vietnam, China and the Philippines. This program is in collaboration with one of the leading monetary organizations in Canada, the Scotia Bank (SB). The SB will offer eligible students a chance to purchase a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) worth 10,000$. GIC is a safe and secure investment having very little risk. You do not have to worry about losing your money because it is guaranteed to be refunded by the Canadian government.



A GIC works like a savings account which you deposit money into and earn interest. It will cover 1-year expenses of the students as well as cater to the SDS program requirements. The purpose of launching SDS is to offer good quality education to the most eligible and deserving students. All the Institutions and Colleges in Canada with DLI number are covered under the SDS program. It will fast-track the Canada Study Visa for overseas students under the program including Bangladesh but we are not enrolling with the GIC bank system.



If any student wants to apply through the SDS they have to deposit 7 lakhs in their bank account which would be refundable by the Canadian government if the student applied through the GIC bank system. They'll also have to deposit a year's worth of tuition fees in advance that will cover GIS and have a band 6 IELTS score. They also wouldn't need to show 40 or 50 lakh taka bank statements. Middle class citizens can study in Canada spending (approximately) 14 lakh taka only.



Many brilliant students from impoverished backgrounds have to see their dreams fade due to not being able to show bank statements because of financial reasons; in our neck of the woods we are sadly experiencing this reality. For instance, if student achieved very good GPA in secondary, higher secondary and graduation level. In addition, they have achieved excellent score in IELTS or GRE or TOFEL unfortunately, there visa refusal chance also is very high, only because of money.



Why do students’ dreams fade?



In Q1 and Q2 of 2018, approval rates for non-SDS visas for students from India were 71 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively. After processing SDS applications began in mid-2018 for Indian students, the approval rates in Q1 and Q2 of 2019 for non-SDS decreased to 39 per cent for each quarter. However, approval rates for non-SDS did jump back up to 60 per cent in Q4 2020.



Similarly in Vietnam, in 2018 non-SDS approvals stood at 76 per cent, 77 per cent and 66 per cent for Q1, Q2 and Q3, respectively, before dropping to 34 per cent, 44 per cent and 42 per cent for the same quarters in 2019, after the SDS option for Vietnam was introduced in 2018. The data also shows the extent that the Covid-19 pandemic had on visa processing in 2020, with applications for both SDS and non-SDS visas falling compared with previous years.



Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) noted that travel restrictions prevented most international students from travelling to Canada from March to October 2020. However, it continued to process study permit applications to the extent possible, few approvals were issued during that timeframe, as "applicants wouldn't have been allowed to travel to Canada anyways".



In 2020, IRCC approved 25,714 non-SDS study permits for the seven countries--India, China, Morocco, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam and Senegal--compared to the 68,181 it approved in 2019. SDS application approvals also declined in the four countries that offered the stream service for all of 2019. In 2020, IRCC approved 21,815 from India compared to 77,253 in 2019, while approvals from China fell from 2,328 in 2019 to 1,358, Vietnam from 1,527 to 584 and Philippines from 671 to 172. Overall, the SDS route has led to increased approval rates for study permit applicants.



Bangladeshi young intellectual generations have all the qualities necessary to achieve a visa to Canada. Bangladesh is an SDS listed country but we are unable to entitle for the facilities we need to enrol with the GIC bank system. Additionally, fully SDC listed system will help for further immigration, refugees and citizenship in Canada. Nevertheless, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs should take more proactive steps in order to galvanize us to become a fully SDS and GIS listed country. There is always light at the end of the tunnel, we hope our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and secretariats will work together for our bright upcoming.

Yasmin Ara is a Freelance writer













Currently, dreams of students aspiring to study abroad have been fading when a financial issue comes up. Many brilliant students have received admission confirmation letters for academic courses, but are struggling to get visa confirmation for the huge amount of bank deposit. Although they are applying for student visas, they have to show the money from their parents, sometimes help with relatives and friends. Moreover, the duration of the bank deposits also prolongs, for instance not less than six months. Being a student it is a herculean job to arrange the money.With all accounts, getting a student visa in Canada is a difficulty due to financial reasons. Canada has recently launched the Student Direct Stream (SDS) for students from India, Vietnam, China and the Philippines. This program is in collaboration with one of the leading monetary organizations in Canada, the Scotia Bank (SB). The SB will offer eligible students a chance to purchase a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) worth 10,000$. GIC is a safe and secure investment having very little risk. You do not have to worry about losing your money because it is guaranteed to be refunded by the Canadian government.A GIC works like a savings account which you deposit money into and earn interest. It will cover 1-year expenses of the students as well as cater to the SDS program requirements. The purpose of launching SDS is to offer good quality education to the most eligible and deserving students. All the Institutions and Colleges in Canada with DLI number are covered under the SDS program. It will fast-track the Canada Study Visa for overseas students under the program including Bangladesh but we are not enrolling with the GIC bank system.If any student wants to apply through the SDS they have to deposit 7 lakhs in their bank account which would be refundable by the Canadian government if the student applied through the GIC bank system. They'll also have to deposit a year's worth of tuition fees in advance that will cover GIS and have a band 6 IELTS score. They also wouldn't need to show 40 or 50 lakh taka bank statements. Middle class citizens can study in Canada spending (approximately) 14 lakh taka only.Many brilliant students from impoverished backgrounds have to see their dreams fade due to not being able to show bank statements because of financial reasons; in our neck of the woods we are sadly experiencing this reality. For instance, if student achieved very good GPA in secondary, higher secondary and graduation level. In addition, they have achieved excellent score in IELTS or GRE or TOFEL unfortunately, there visa refusal chance also is very high, only because of money.Statistics have revealed a sharp difference in approval rate in Canada with study permit applications made via the Student Direct Stream process compared with non-SDS applications. The data also shows that as the SDS option was introduced across some markets in 2018, refusal rates for non-SDS visa increased.In Q1 and Q2 of 2018, approval rates for non-SDS visas for students from India were 71 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively. After processing SDS applications began in mid-2018 for Indian students, the approval rates in Q1 and Q2 of 2019 for non-SDS decreased to 39 per cent for each quarter. However, approval rates for non-SDS did jump back up to 60 per cent in Q4 2020.Similarly in Vietnam, in 2018 non-SDS approvals stood at 76 per cent, 77 per cent and 66 per cent for Q1, Q2 and Q3, respectively, before dropping to 34 per cent, 44 per cent and 42 per cent for the same quarters in 2019, after the SDS option for Vietnam was introduced in 2018. The data also shows the extent that the Covid-19 pandemic had on visa processing in 2020, with applications for both SDS and non-SDS visas falling compared with previous years.Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) noted that travel restrictions prevented most international students from travelling to Canada from March to October 2020. However, it continued to process study permit applications to the extent possible, few approvals were issued during that timeframe, as "applicants wouldn't have been allowed to travel to Canada anyways".In 2020, IRCC approved 25,714 non-SDS study permits for the seven countries--India, China, Morocco, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam and Senegal--compared to the 68,181 it approved in 2019. SDS application approvals also declined in the four countries that offered the stream service for all of 2019. In 2020, IRCC approved 21,815 from India compared to 77,253 in 2019, while approvals from China fell from 2,328 in 2019 to 1,358, Vietnam from 1,527 to 584 and Philippines from 671 to 172. Overall, the SDS route has led to increased approval rates for study permit applicants.Bangladeshi young intellectual generations have all the qualities necessary to achieve a visa to Canada. Bangladesh is an SDS listed country but we are unable to entitle for the facilities we need to enrol with the GIC bank system. Additionally, fully SDC listed system will help for further immigration, refugees and citizenship in Canada. Nevertheless, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs should take more proactive steps in order to galvanize us to become a fully SDS and GIS listed country. There is always light at the end of the tunnel, we hope our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and secretariats will work together for our bright upcoming.Yasmin Ara is a Freelance writer