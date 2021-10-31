Two more die of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Oct 30: Two more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said both the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Both of the deceased were residents of Pabna District.

Some 48 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.