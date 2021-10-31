Syedpur farmers fetch profit from banana farming



The photo taken from Kashiram area in Syedpur Upazila shows bananas being loaded on a truck for supplying those to different parts of the country. photo: observer

Farmers have cultivated banana largely in the upazila for its higher profit.

Wide areas have been brought under banana cultivation in areas including Kamarpukur, Kashiram Belpukur, Khatamadhupur, Bangalipur and Botlagari unions under the upazila.

Paddy, jute, mustard, tobacco and others were cultivated in these lands before.

Banana has been mostly cultivated in Botlagari Union.

The varieties included Meher, Sagar, Nepali Sagar, Chini, Champa, Malbhog.

Among these, banana varieties like Meher Sagar, Nepali Sagar, Chini Champa, Malbhog etc. are being cultivated. The bananas produced here are being sent by truck to the outer districts including the capital Dhaka.

Abdul Quader and Safayet Ali farmers of Botlagari Union said, "We get the price a little lower because we are selling it from garden. Wholesalers and retailers are benefiting."

Farmer Abdul Jabbar said he has cultivated banana on one bigha land; so far he has sold banana of worth about Tk 1.5 lakh.

More farmers will come to cultivate banana in the future if they get government facilities, he added.

Syedpur Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahina Begum said more farmers are cultivating banana now than before; by cultivating banana, farmers are benefiting financially and meeting nutritional demands.

Most people are now thinking of cultivating banana as it is more profitable than other crops, he maintained.

Necessary advice and cooperation are being provided by the Department of Agriculture Extension.



SYEDPUR, NILPHAMARI, Oct 30: Good-looking and tasty banana fruits are being sent to different parts of the country from Syedpur Upazila of the district.Farmers have cultivated banana largely in the upazila for its higher profit.Wide areas have been brought under banana cultivation in areas including Kamarpukur, Kashiram Belpukur, Khatamadhupur, Bangalipur and Botlagari unions under the upazila.Paddy, jute, mustard, tobacco and others were cultivated in these lands before.Banana has been mostly cultivated in Botlagari Union.The varieties included Meher, Sagar, Nepali Sagar, Chini, Champa, Malbhog.Among these, banana varieties like Meher Sagar, Nepali Sagar, Chini Champa, Malbhog etc. are being cultivated. The bananas produced here are being sent by truck to the outer districts including the capital Dhaka.Abdul Quader and Safayet Ali farmers of Botlagari Union said, "We get the price a little lower because we are selling it from garden. Wholesalers and retailers are benefiting."Farmer Abdul Jabbar said he has cultivated banana on one bigha land; so far he has sold banana of worth about Tk 1.5 lakh.More farmers will come to cultivate banana in the future if they get government facilities, he added.Syedpur Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahina Begum said more farmers are cultivating banana now than before; by cultivating banana, farmers are benefiting financially and meeting nutritional demands.Most people are now thinking of cultivating banana as it is more profitable than other crops, he maintained.Necessary advice and cooperation are being provided by the Department of Agriculture Extension.