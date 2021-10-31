Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Syedpur farmers fetch profit from banana farming

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Our Correspondent

The photo taken from Kashiram area in Syedpur Upazila shows bananas being loaded on a truck for supplying those to different parts of the country. photo: observer

The photo taken from Kashiram area in Syedpur Upazila shows bananas being loaded on a truck for supplying those to different parts of the country. photo: observer

SYEDPUR, NILPHAMARI, Oct 30: Good-looking and tasty banana fruits are being sent to different parts of the country from Syedpur Upazila of the district.
Farmers have cultivated banana largely in the upazila for its higher profit.
Wide areas have been brought under banana cultivation in areas including Kamarpukur, Kashiram Belpukur, Khatamadhupur, Bangalipur and Botlagari unions under the upazila.
Paddy, jute, mustard, tobacco and others were cultivated in these lands before.
Banana has been mostly cultivated in Botlagari Union.
The varieties included Meher, Sagar, Nepali Sagar, Chini, Champa, Malbhog.
Among these, banana varieties like Meher Sagar, Nepali Sagar, Chini Champa, Malbhog etc. are being cultivated. The bananas produced here are being sent by truck to the outer districts including the capital Dhaka.
Abdul Quader and Safayet Ali farmers of Botlagari Union said, "We get the price a little lower because we are selling it from garden. Wholesalers and retailers are benefiting."
Farmer Abdul Jabbar said he has cultivated banana on one bigha land; so far he has sold banana of worth about Tk 1.5 lakh.
More farmers will come to cultivate banana in the future if they get government facilities, he added.
Syedpur Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahina Begum said more farmers are cultivating banana now than before; by cultivating banana, farmers are benefiting financially and meeting nutritional demands.
Most people are now thinking of cultivating banana as it is more profitable than other crops, he maintained.
Necessary advice and cooperation are being provided by the Department of Agriculture Extension.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two more die of corona at RMCH
Syedpur farmers fetch profit from banana farming
19 shops, five houses burnt in five districts
AL chairman candidates in five unions at Agailjhara set to be elected
Thrust on united police-people efforts to curb social crimes
Two brothers get success in duck farming in Rajshahi
607 crime incidents committed in Aug, Sept in Barishal
Journos asked to work fearlessly


Latest News
Ish Sodhi removes Virat Kohli, India in trouble
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Vested quarter is conspiring to hinder development: Kamal
G20 agree on target to keep warming below 1.5 degrees
Trent Boult gives New Zealand early breakthrough
Rotary working for distressed people: Minister
Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup
Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
Most Read News
Revisiting the long road of judicial independence
Karachi: Five dead, six injured in explosion
Ecuador suspends mountain-climbing after deadly avalanche
Forensic law for future investigation
Oppressing women impoverishs country
How much will COP-26 save the world?
Rich nations sound alarm
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
‘BD never to give indulgence to communal politics’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft