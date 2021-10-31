19 shops, five houses burnt in five districts

At least 19 shops and five houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in five districts- Joypurhat, Mymensingh, Pirojpur, Natore and Kurigram, in two days.

JOYPURHAT: Four tin-shed houses in Panchbibi Upazila of the district were burnt down in a fire on Friday night.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out at the house of Ratan Chandra, son of Jotin Chandra, at the Hindu Palli in Dhranji Village at night. It was originated from electric short circuit in the main switch.

Later, it spread quickly to the adjacent houses.

Locals informed the matter to Fire Service and Civil Defence but before their arrival, the inhabitants in the area took the blaze under control.

The total loss from the fire was estimated around Tk 6 lakh.

Dharanji Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ghulam Mostafa met the affected family at night and provided rice, pulses, oil, potatoes, sarees, lungis and winter blankets among the victims.

GAFARGAON, MYMENINSH: Three shops were gutted by fire in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The incidents took place at Banehala Junction under Raona Union in the upazila at around 4:30pm.

The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 5 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Raona UP Chairman Mohammad Shahabul Alam said the fire began from the grocery shop of Md Shahid, and soon engulfed the adjacent Monir Drugs Store and Delwar Grocery Store.

Later, locals controlled the blaze after two hours of frantic effort, the UP chairman added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Four shops were burnt in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Of the burnt shops, three were completely damaged while another was partially.

The affected traders are Md Shahin Hawlader, Md Shah Alam, Md Sajal and Md Sazzad Hossain.

They claimed that goods worth about Tk 30 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Local and Fire Service sources said the fire began from the shop of Shahin on the Abdur Rab Road in the upazila town at around 9:45pm, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the blaze after one-and-a-half-year of frantic effort.

Bhandaria Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Parvez Ahmed confirmed the incident.

Bhandaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Seema Rani Dhar visited the scene.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A house was gutted by fire in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The affected house owner is Osman Goni, son of Wedar Sarder, a resident of Taltala Village under Dayarampur Union in the upazila.

He claimed that properties worth about Tk 2 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Local and the victim's family sources said the fire began at the house at night.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the flame after trying.

The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit, said locals.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: At least 12 shops were gutted by fire in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The incident took place at the market adjacent to Kurar Par Brick Kiln under Paikerchhara Union in the upazila at around 12:45am.

The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 50 lakh were completely damaged due to the fire.

Local sources said the fire began from a tea stall in the area, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, firefighters from Nageshwari Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the flame.

But the shops were totally gutted by the fire before the fire service personnel reached there.

Nageshwari Fire Service Station Officer Imon Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the fire might have been originated from electric short circuit.

However, Bhurungamari UNO Dipak Kumar Dev Sharma visited the scene in the morning.







