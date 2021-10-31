Video
Home Countryside

AL chairman candidates in five unions at Agailjhara set to be elected

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Oct 30: Awami meague (AL) five chairman candidates in Agailjhara Upazila of the district are set to be elected. All the opponent candidates withdrew their nomination papers on October 26, the last day for withdrwal.
 The last day for submissions of nomination papers was Octover 17. According to Agailjhara Upazila Election Officer M Shahidulla, 12 chairman candidtes submitted nomination papers for five unions.
Five AL candidates are:  Elias Talukder (Rajihar Union).  Bipul Das (Bakal Union),  Aminul Islam Babul (Bhatty Bagdha Union),  Shafiqul Hossain Titu (Gaila Union), and Golam Mostafa Sardar (Ratnopur Union).
Candidates of Islami Andolan Bangladesh submitted nominatioin papers for these five union elections. Two independent candidates also submitted nomination papers for Gaila and Bakal unions. But all the chairman candidates except AL ones withdrew their nomination papers on the last of withdrwal. They will formally be declared elected unopposed.


