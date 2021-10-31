

Thrust on united police-people efforts to curb social crimes

The government has decided to observe the day across the country on the last Saturday of October every year, pledging to establish a society free from terrorism, militancy, drugs and child marriage.

This years' theme of the day is "Mujib Barshe Police Niti, Jonosheba ar Sampriti".

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Khulna, Barishal, Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Patuakhali, Rangamati and Sirajganj.

KHULNA: In this connection, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and City Unit Policing Forum jointly organized a discussion meeting at Boyra Police Line Ground in the city.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as chief guest while KMP Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiya presided over the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Professor Dr Kazi Sazzat, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, Deputy Inspector General of Khulna Range Police Dr Khonodokar Mohiuddin Ahmed, former City Unit Muktijoddha Commander Professor Alamgir Kabir, President of Khulna Press Club SM Zahid Hossain, Principal of Khulna Medical College Dr Ahad Uddin, Principal of Government Brazolal College Professor Sharif Atiquzzaman, President of City Unit Community Policing Forum Dr Kamrul Islam and its General Secretary (GS) Sayed Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.

Speakers, in their speech, stressed the need of police-people united efforts that can prevent crimes and free the society from all kinds of social curse.

"Community policing can curb militancy, terrorism and social crimes especially, drugs, early marriage, stalking and can create social awareness that can be an effective means of resisting women oppression and sexual harassment," they said.

KCC Mayor Khaleque asked law enforcement agencies to perform duties with sincerity and integrity to curb militancy, terrorism and drug free society.

He also asked to take legal action against engine run rickshaw and illegal battery run easy bike to build a pollution free green and clean Khulna City.

KMP high officials, leaders and members of city and word units community police, freedom fighters, KCC councillors and leaders of Awami League (AL), among others, also attended the programme.

Earlier, the chief guest inaugurated the 'Community Policing Day-2021 through releasing pigeons and balloons.

BARISHAL: On this occasion, Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) organized different programmes in the city.

A rally was brought out from Planet Shishu Park at around 10:15am, and it ended at Shilpakala Academy after parading main streets in the city.

Later, BMP organized a discussion meeting at Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

Vice-Chancellor of Barishal University Dr Sadequl Arefin was present as chief guest while BMP Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan, BPM, Bar, presided over the meeting.

Officials of BMP, and people from various political and social organizations took part in it.

Md Shahabuddin Khan in his speech said Community Policing is playing a vital role to prevent crimes and maintain law and order across the country.

Earlier, national flag was hoisted up on the Shilpakala Academy premises marking the day.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, a colourful rally was brought out from Kishoreganj Police Lines premises in the district town.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Mashrukur Rahman, BPM (Bar), was present as chief guest while Kishoreganj Zila Parishad Chairman and District Policing Committee President Md Zillur Rahman presided over the programme.

Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, AL leader Advocate MA Afzol, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankor Roy, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Hoque, Gonotantree Party President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmic Dolon and GS of District Community Policing Forum Saiful Hoque Molla Dulu, among others, were also present at that time.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was organized in the drill shed of Joypurhat Police Lines in the district town at around 11am.

Police administration arranged the programme.

Joypurhat Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket was present as chief guest while SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan presided over the meeting.

Deputy Director of District Branch of National Security Intelligence (NSI) Tauhidur Rahman, District AL GS Zakir Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury and Joypurhat Press Club President Advocate Nripendranath Mandol, PP, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Member Secretary of District Community Policing Committee Nandalal Parshi moderated the programme.

LAXMIPUR: On this occasion, district police organized different programmes in the town.

The day began with realising balloons on Laxmipur Sadar Police Station (PS) premises in the morning.

A rally was brought from there, and it ended at Town Hall premises after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the Town Hall auditorium at noon.

Lawmaker AKM Shahjahan Kamal, from Laxmipur-3 constituency, was present as chief guest while Laxmipur SP Dr AHM Kamruzzaman presided over the meeting.

Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, from Laxmipur-2 constituency, attended the programme as special guest.

Laxmipur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Anwar Hossain Akanda, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salahuddin Tipu, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar PS Md Jashim Uddin, Convener of District Community Policing Syed Ziaul Huda Aplu and its Member Secretary Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan Azad, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, different programmes including bringing out rallies and holding discussion meetings were also organized in Raipur, Ramgati, Kamalnagar and Ramganj upazilas of the district.

NOAKHALI: To mark the day, district police organized different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the town.

Lawmaker Md Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, MP, was present as chief guest while Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam, PPM, presided over the meeting.

Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam attended the programme as special guest.

Earlier, a cake was cut, and balloons and pigeon were released in this connection.

A rally was also brought out in the town.

District Police and Community Police jointly arranged the rally.

Besides, a blood donation camp was also inaugurated in the town marking the day.

PATUAKHALI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the town in the morning.

Lawmaker Kazi Kaniz Sultana Helen was present as chief guest while Patuakhali SP Mohammad Shahidullah presided over the meeting.

Patuakhali DC Mohammad Kamal Hossain, District AL President Kazi Alamgir, its GS Abdul Mannan, Professor Abdus Salam, Patuakhali Municipality Mayor Mahiuddin Ahmed and former district commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad Abdul Halim, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, a cake has been cut to mark the day.

RANGAMATI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district town.

The day began with releasing balloons on the DC office premises in the morning.

A rally was brought out from there, and it ended at District Shilpakala Academy premises after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

Dipankan Talukdar, MP, was present as chief guest while Rangamati SP Mir Modaccher Hossain presided over the meeting.

Chairman of Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Nikhil Kumar Chakma, Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Zila Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury and Member of District Community Policing Moniruzzaman Mahsin Rana, among others, were also present at the programme.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held on the Sirajganj Sadar PS premises in the district at around 11am.

Sirajganj SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, was present as chief guest while Sadar PS OC Nazrul Islam presided over the meeting.

Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rauf Mukta, Additional SP (Sadar Circle) Md Jashim Uddin Chowdhury, Advocate Bimal Kumar Das, District AL Vice-president Abu Yusuf Surya, President of Sirajganj Municipality Unit of AL Helal Uddin and Sirajganj Press Club President Helal Ahmed, among others, were also present at the programme.

SP Hasibul in his speech emphasized on strengthening Community Policing to save the society from various crimes including drugs and early marriages.







