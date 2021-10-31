Two brothers get success in duck farming in Rajshahi



Salam and Kalam feeding their ducks in Shantipur Village under Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

There are about 2,000 ducks in their farm. A visit on October 27 found them in a temporary tent of the farm along Shantipur-Sripatipara pucca road in the upazila.

Abdus Salam, owner of the farm, said about 1,200 to 1,300 ducks are laying eggs worth over Tk 12,000 daily. The daily cost of the farm is about Tk 7.000-8,000.

They had collected 2,500 one-day-old Campbell ducklings from Pabna in March at Tk 35 per piece. These grew to lay egg after five months.

Salam's neighbour Afaz Sheikh of Shantipur Village said, two brothers (Kalam and Salam) were used to work in other's house; now with the duck farm, solvency has come to their family.

Chairman of Yogipara Union Parishad Kamal Hossain said, many people in the area are getting encouraged to raise ducks seeing their success.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. SM Mahbubur Rahman said, "I have heard about Salam-Kalam duck farm. This is a very good initiative. It will encourage other youths in the upazila to set up duck farms."

"We have been providing training to farmers of different areas in the upazila. Also farmers are always in our touch. If there is any problem, farmers also contact with Livestock Office. Necessary services are being provided to farmers instantly," he added.









BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Oct 30: Two brothers, Salam and Kalam, are spending their whole time in their duck farm in Shantipur Village in Bagmara Upazila of the district.There are about 2,000 ducks in their farm. A visit on October 27 found them in a temporary tent of the farm along Shantipur-Sripatipara pucca road in the upazila.Abdus Salam, owner of the farm, said about 1,200 to 1,300 ducks are laying eggs worth over Tk 12,000 daily. The daily cost of the farm is about Tk 7.000-8,000.They had collected 2,500 one-day-old Campbell ducklings from Pabna in March at Tk 35 per piece. These grew to lay egg after five months.Salam's neighbour Afaz Sheikh of Shantipur Village said, two brothers (Kalam and Salam) were used to work in other's house; now with the duck farm, solvency has come to their family.Chairman of Yogipara Union Parishad Kamal Hossain said, many people in the area are getting encouraged to raise ducks seeing their success.Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. SM Mahbubur Rahman said, "I have heard about Salam-Kalam duck farm. This is a very good initiative. It will encourage other youths in the upazila to set up duck farms.""We have been providing training to farmers of different areas in the upazila. Also farmers are always in our touch. If there is any problem, farmers also contact with Livestock Office. Necessary services are being provided to farmers instantly," he added.