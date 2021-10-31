607 crime incidents committed in Aug, Sept in Barishal

BARISHAL, Oct 30: A total of 607 crimes was committed in 11 police station (PSs) areas of the district and in metropolitan area in August and September in 2021.

This information was placed at the recent law and order committee meeting.

Of these, 321 crimes were committed in 31 days of August while 286 ones in 30 days of September.

Of the total crimes, 166 crimes of August took place in four PSs of BMP (Barishal Metropolitan Police) while 153 crimes were committed in September.

In August, 155 crimes were committed in seven PSs of district police controlled area while 133 occurred in BMP area in September.

Crimes included three murders, 32 torture of women, 13 torture of children, 183 drugs-related crimes, 14 thefts and the rest are other crimes.

According to the Law and Order Committee, 10 crimes took place in a day during these 61 days.





