Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:22 PM
Home Countryside

Livestock Minister  Meets Media People In Pirojpur

Journos asked to work fearlessly

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Oct 30: Our government is media-friendly. It believes in press freedom. So, media has turned vibrant.
This was told by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, while addressing a meeting in the district town on Friday noon.
He said, there are many newspapers, both Bengali and English, and nearly 35 private television channels in the country. They are working in the manner of free speech expression, he added.
"We invite constructive criticism about government activities," he further said, calling upon journalists to work fearlessly.
The minister also asked journalists to remain united about communal harmony.
Chief guest said all possible professional, logical cooperation and support will be provided to the journalists.
The meeting was arranged by Pirojpur Press Club (PPC);  Convenor of the press club Goutam Narayan Roy Chowdhury presided over the meeting.
Newly elected BFUJ (Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists) President Omar Faruk and Joint Secretary General Sheikh Mamunar Rashid were present at the meeting.
Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman were also present.
 Among others, Mahmud Hossain Sukur, local correspondent of Betar, spoke.


« PreviousNext »

