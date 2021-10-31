Four killed in road mishaps in three districts

Four people including a teenage boy have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Manikganj, Patuakhali and Mymensingh, in three days.

MANIKGANJ: A man and his nephew were killed as an ambulance plunged into a roadside ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shahin Paramanik, 45, a resident of Pilarchar Village in Charbhadrasan Upazila of Faridpur, and his nephew Rafique Khan, 30.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Manikganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Lutfur Rahman said a Faridpur-bound ambulance coming from Dhaka's Gabtali bus terminal fell into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering in Mitra Kalibari area at around 3am.

Of the five passengers, three managed to come out from the vehicle while the duo got stuck and drowned into the ditch water.

Being informed, fire fighters from Manikganj Sadar Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the bodies.

Later, police sent the bodies to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the SI added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A teenage boy, who was injured in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday night, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sadman Mahmud Siam, 19, son of former president of the upazila unit of Juba Dal Hasan Mahmud Manzu. He passed HSC examination from Bauphal Government College in 2020.

The injured person is Tushar, a friend of the deceased.

Local sources said a tomtom (local vehicle) hit a motorcycle carrying Siam and Tushar in Kagujirpool area under Bauphal Municipality at around 10pm, which left the duo seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Siam to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Following the deterioration of his condition, Siam was later shifted to Dhaka from the SBMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A pedestrian was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman, 30, a resident of Babupur Village in Trishal Upazila of the district.

The injured is Ibrahim, 22, a resident of Khaliajuri in Netrakona.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus hit two pedestrians in front of the factory of SMC Limited in Masterbari area at around 10:30pm, which left Anisur dead on the spot and Ibrahim critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Injured Ibrahim is now undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

However, police are trying to identify the bus.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhaluka Highway PS Mashiur Rahman confirmed the incident.







