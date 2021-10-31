Eight found dead in five districts

Eight people including four women have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Tangail, Sirajganj, Faridpur, Moulvibazar and Bogura, in four days.

TANGAIL: Police recovered three bodies including two women from a house in Kashtola Village of Ghatail Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

A five-year-old child was also found injured at that time.

The minor girl was taken to a nearby hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Jomela Begum, 65, wife of late Hazrat Ali, and her daughter-in-law Sumi Begum, 26.

Regarding the matter, Dighor Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Azad Mamun said the bodies were recovered from the house at around 9:30am.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghatail Police Station (PS) Azaharul Islam said the condition of injured child is critical.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the bodies of a couple from their house in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased were identified as Gouranga Ghosh, 25, son of Dwijgopal Ghosh, and his pregnant wife Toma Rani Ghosh, 20, residents of Ghoshpara Kamarpara under Belkuchi Municipality.

Gouranga's mother Rubi Rani Ghosh said her son got married with Toma Ghosh of Mirzapur Upazila in Tangail about a year back. Toma, later, became pregnant.

However, the couple often locked into altercations over family issues since after the marriage.

"We broke open the door of the room and saw the bodies lying on the floor at around 10am after getting no response from them even after repeated calling," she added.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies at noon and sent those to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Police primarily suspect that Gouranga might have killed his wife following an altercation and later, committed suicide.

Belkuchi PS OC Golam Mostofa confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Shompa Begum, 35, wife of Kamrul Matubbar, a resident of Atadi Madhyapara Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Sohrab Matubbar of Nawapara Bharaidanga Village under Bhanga Municipality.

The deceased's son Rifat said he went out of the house at noon to play with friends.

After returning home in the evening, he spotted the body of his mother hanging from the ceiling of a room.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and rescued her.

They, later, took her to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Faridpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals said Kamrul and Shompa had often been locked into altercations over family issues for long.

The deceased's husband along with the family members went into hiding soon after the incident.

The deceased's brother Rony lodged a case with Bhanga PS in this connection. He alleged that Kamrul might have killed Shompa and later, hanged the body from the ceiling of a room in the house to hide the murder.

Sub-Inspector of Bhanga PS Md Shahidullah said police are investigating the matter.

Additional Superintend of Police (Bhanga Circle) Fahima Qader Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of an elderly man from his residence in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ershad Ali, 55, of Jamirkona Village in the upazila. He along with the family had been permanently living in Uzirpur Village.

The deceased's wife Hasina Begum said she went to the Dhalai River in the evening for taking bath leaving her husband in the tin-shed house.

After returning, she found the two doors of the house locked from inside. Later, she peeped through a small hole and saw Ershad lying in a pool of blood.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kamalganj PS OC (Investigation) Sohel Rana said the reason behind his death is still sketchy, adding that the law enforcers are sincerely investigating the incident.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning, 15 days after his missing.

The deceased was identified as Anwer Hossain, 55, a resident of Tepagari Village in the upazila.

Momin Islam, son of the deceased, said Anwer Hossain went out of the house 15 days back. He had been missing since then.

Later, some day-labourers spotted his body at a paddy field in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Shibganj PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.





