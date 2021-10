Two brothers get success in duck farming in Rajshahi

AL chairman candidates in five unions at Agailjhara set to be elected

19 shops, five houses burnt in five districts

Two more die of corona at RMCH

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Bagatipara Upazila Parishad Chairman Ahidul Islam Gokul inaugurating the National Worm Control Week-2021 after feeding a capsule to a minor student at Perabaria Model Govrnment Primary School in Natore on Saturday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]