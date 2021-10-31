Gangachhara farmers fail to check pest attack on Aman plants



A farmer spraying pesticide to check pest attack on his Aman field in Alokishamat Village. photo: observer

Current insects have appeared in almost all T-Aman fields in the upazila. Farmers have been fustrated as they are failing to check it.

According to field sources, in the wake of last one week's downpour, the current insect attack has turned severe.

A recent visit found pest attack on T-Aman fields in areas of Joydev, Betgai, Borbil, Uttar Panapukur, Alamdiditor, Mechhnikunda, Soyrabari, Uttar Kolkonda, Alekishamat, Dakkhin Kolkonda, Kuribishwa, Dhamur, Gannarpara, and Bhutka.

Farmer Bablu Mia of Joydev Village said, he has cultivated T-Aman on about 88 decimal lands, including BR-11 on 66 decimal lands; these fields have been affected mostly by the current insect. He has sprayed insecticide in his field; but paddy plants are still dying. He has been in tension after being failed to check the pest attack.

The price of insecticide for current insect is very high, he further said. Spraying one acre requires insecticide of about Tk 1,000. It enhances the production cost, he added.

Farmer Shamser Ali of Alekishamat said, he has cultivated BR-11 on one acre; the growth of plants has been good. So he was expecting good production. But heavy rainfall over the last one week has caused the current insect attack.

In a span of four days, I have sprayed insecticide for two times, he further said, adding, it has cost about Tk 2,000.

"But the insect is not be contained. I am in tension," he maintained.

Farmer Sadequl Islam of Bhutka Village said, he has cultivated BR-11 on about 1.5 acres. He has sprayed insecticide on his field. But it is not working. Plants are drying.

Another Akhtaruzzaman Milon of Soyrabari Village said, most of his T-Aman fields have been attacked by the current insect. But medicine spraying is not working. The insect has started to attack mostly on his BR-11 field.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shariful Islam said, current insects have appeared in some fields due to heavy rain and cold. These insects normally attack roots of paddy plants, he added.

By spraying adequate quantity of insecticide properly, it can be checked, he maintained.

"We have already advised some medicines to farmers for spraying."

If these insecticides are not applied on roots of plants, full yield cannot be achieved, he added.









