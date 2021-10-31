Tonga faces lockdown after first Covid case detected

NUKU'ALOFA, Oct 30: Tongans flocked to vaccination centres Saturday after the government warned the main island Tongatapu might be plunged into lockdown next week after recording its first case of Covid-19.

The infected person was among 215 people on a repatriation flight from the New Zealand city of Christchurch. A routine test on arrival Thursday, while in compulsory managed isolation, returned a positive result the following day.

The tiny Pacific kingdom, about 1,800 kilometres (1,100 miles) northeast of New Zealand, had been among only a handful of countries to escape the virus that has affected billions worldwide and claimed nearly five million lives. Only about a third of Tonga's population of 106,000, most of whom live on Tongatapu, have been double vaccinated. -AFP