Sunday, 31 October, 2021
US OKs Pfizer Covid shot for children 5-11

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Oct 30: The United States on Friday authorized the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged five-to-11, paving the way for 28 million young Americans to soon get immunized.
The decision came after a high-level medical panel advising the government this week endorsed the shots, ruling that the known benefits outweighed the risks of side-effects. The United States follows only a handful of other countries including China, Chile, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates that are inoculating younger children with various vaccines.
"As a mother and a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff, and children have been waiting for today's authorization," said acting Food and Drug Administration chief Janet Woodcock in a statement. "Vaccinating younger children against Covid-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy."    -AFP


