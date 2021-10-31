Video
Sunday, 31 October, 2021
Congress makes Modi more powerful: Mamata

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

PANAJI, Oct 30: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the Congress for making Prime Minister Narendra Modi (and the BJP) "more powerful" by acting as the party's publicist, and appeared to rule out any possibility of an alliance ahead of elections in Goa next year.
She accused the Congress of failing to recognise the need for the opposition to unite and underlined the importance of regional parties to counter the BJP and strengthen India's federal structure.
"Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress... because the Congress is the BJP's TRP (television ratings points). If they (the Congress) cannot take a decision... the country will suffer. Why (should) the country suffer... they have had enough opportunity," the Trinamool chief said. In Goa to campaign for the Trinamool - and hold talks with Vijay Sardesai's Goa Forward Party (formerly an ally of the ruling BJP) - she pointed to the April-May election in Bengal. The Congress had then turned down a chance to ally with the Trinamool, opting instead to work with the Left and, controversially, the Indian Secular Front. State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury grandly declared "there will not be any BJP or Trinamool... only the grand alliance will remain."
It slumped to defeat at the polls - neither the Left nor the GOP won a single seat. The Trinamool - which claimed a strong win - this week lamented the Congress' unwillingness to join hands. "Instead of contesting against the BJP they (the Congress) contested against me in Bengal... the morning shows the day, don't you think? They contest against me... my party. What do you think... we will give flowers to them?" Ms Banerjee said.    -NDTV


