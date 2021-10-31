Video
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:21 PM
Home Foreign News

UK to donate 20m AZ doses to developing nations

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

ROME, Oct 30: Britain will send 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of this year, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell other world leaders is a much needed step to speed up the post-pandemic economic recovery.
Leaders of the world's 20 richest countries are gathering in Rome at a meeting which Johnson hopes will make progress on producing firm commitments to cut emissions before climate talks in Glasgow at the United Nations COP26 summit.
But he also needs to get the backing from developing countries, some of which are already experiencing the devastating impact of global warming and have struggled to vaccinate their populations against COVID-19 as Western countries race ahead.    -REUTERS


