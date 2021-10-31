US was ‘clumsy’ in sub deal: Biden tells Macron



French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and US President Joe Biden (L) meet at the French Embassy to the Vatican in Rome on October 29, 2021. photo : AFP

"We have no better ally than France," Biden said in the first meeting with Macron since the row erupted last month. "What happened was, to use an English phrase, what we did was clumsy, it was not done with a lot of grace," added Biden, who travelled to Rome to attend a weekend G20 summit.

It was the clearest sign of contrition from the US since the start of a diplomatic row that saw France recall its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra. "I was under the impression that France had been informed long before, that the (French) deal was not going through," the US president said.

Biden called France an "extremely, extremely valued partner... and a power in itself" with the "same values" as the United States. Macron welcomed the efforts put in place by the US to defuse the crisis, noting that a series of consultations between Paris and Washington had taken place in recent weeks. "We clarified what we need to clarify," said Macron. "What really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years," he added.

Macron told reporters afterward that the meeting with Biden had been helpful, with a "strong" US commitment about European defence, but what happened next was important. "Trust is like love: Declarations are good, but proof is better," Macron said.

A senior US administration official said after the meeting that the two sides were "moving forward" in their relationship and, after difficult conversations in September and October, talks were now more engaging. -AFP











