Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US was ‘clumsy’ in sub deal: Biden tells Macron

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and US President Joe Biden (L) meet at the French Embassy to the Vatican in Rome on October 29, 2021. photo : AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and US President Joe Biden (L) meet at the French Embassy to the Vatican in Rome on October 29, 2021. photo : AFP

ROME, Oct 30: US President Joe Biden admitted to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Friday that his country had been "clumsy" by securing a submarines deal with Australia behind France's back.
"We have no better ally than France," Biden said in the first meeting with Macron since the row erupted last month. "What happened was, to use an English phrase, what we did was clumsy, it was not done with a lot of grace," added Biden, who travelled to Rome to attend a weekend G20 summit.
It was the clearest sign of contrition from the US since the start of a diplomatic row that saw France recall its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.  "I was under the impression that France had been informed long before, that the (French) deal was not going through," the US president said.
Biden called France an "extremely, extremely valued partner... and a power in itself" with the "same values" as the United States.  Macron welcomed the efforts put in place by the US to defuse the crisis, noting that a series of consultations between Paris and Washington had taken place in recent weeks.  "We clarified what we need to clarify," said Macron.  "What really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years," he added.
Macron told reporters afterward that the meeting with Biden had been helpful, with a "strong" US commitment about European defence, but what happened next was important. "Trust is like love: Declarations are good, but proof is better," Macron said.
A senior US administration official said after the meeting that the two sides were "moving forward" in their relationship and, after difficult conversations in September and October, talks were now more engaging.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tonga faces lockdown after first Covid case detected
Afghan schoolgirls walk along a path as they return from school
US OKs Pfizer Covid shot for children 5-11
Covid origins may never be known: US intel
Congress makes Modi more powerful: Mamata
UK to donate 20m AZ doses to developing nations
Needle-free Covid vaccine patches coming soon: Researchers
Kuwait, Saudi expel Lebanon envoys amid Yemen row


Latest News
Ish Sodhi removes Virat Kohli, India in trouble
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Vested quarter is conspiring to hinder development: Kamal
G20 agree on target to keep warming below 1.5 degrees
Trent Boult gives New Zealand early breakthrough
Rotary working for distressed people: Minister
Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup
Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
Most Read News
Revisiting the long road of judicial independence
Karachi: Five dead, six injured in explosion
Ecuador suspends mountain-climbing after deadly avalanche
Forensic law for future investigation
Oppressing women impoverishs country
How much will COP-26 save the world?
Rich nations sound alarm
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
‘BD never to give indulgence to communal politics’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft