Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US sanctions Iran’s drone program

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264

WASHINGTON, Oct 30: The US Treasury hit Iran's drone program with sanctions on Friday, boosting pressure on Tehran ahead of the reopening of negotiations on the country's nuclear program.
The Treasury said lethal unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been used to attack US forces and international shipping in the Gulf region. The drones have also been supplied to Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen's Houthis, and have additionally been seen in Ethiopia, "where the escalating crisis threatens to destabilize the broader region," the Treasury said.
The sanctions singled out Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, who leads the Revolutionary Guards' UAV Command.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tonga faces lockdown after first Covid case detected
Afghan schoolgirls walk along a path as they return from school
US OKs Pfizer Covid shot for children 5-11
Covid origins may never be known: US intel
Congress makes Modi more powerful: Mamata
UK to donate 20m AZ doses to developing nations
Needle-free Covid vaccine patches coming soon: Researchers
Kuwait, Saudi expel Lebanon envoys amid Yemen row


Latest News
Ish Sodhi removes Virat Kohli, India in trouble
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Vested quarter is conspiring to hinder development: Kamal
G20 agree on target to keep warming below 1.5 degrees
Trent Boult gives New Zealand early breakthrough
Rotary working for distressed people: Minister
Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup
Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
Most Read News
Revisiting the long road of judicial independence
Karachi: Five dead, six injured in explosion
Ecuador suspends mountain-climbing after deadly avalanche
Forensic law for future investigation
Oppressing women impoverishs country
How much will COP-26 save the world?
Rich nations sound alarm
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
‘BD never to give indulgence to communal politics’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft