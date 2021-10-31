Just how strong is the Chinese military?

China is investing in advanced weaponry and equipment, and overhauling its military command structure to modernise its armed forces. Amid repeated air incursions close to Taiwan, and reports that China has tested hypersonic weapons, the world is paying closer attention to the modernisation of China's armed forces and its pursuit of ever more sophisticated weaponry.

Once hailed by the Communist Party as having defeated past adversaries with only "millet plus rifles", the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has now grown into the world's largest fighting force, with more than two million active personnel. Under President Xi Jinping, China has become more diplomatically assertive and shown an increased willingness to back up its claims over disputed territory with demonstrations of its military prowess. Neighbouring countries, and the United States have been watching closely.

In recent months, the navies of the US and its diplomatic allies have sailed regularly through Asia Pacific waters - including the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait - to assert navigational rights in international waters. In October, the US announced AUKUS - a new security alliance with the UK and Australia - that will lead to Australia acquiring nuclear-powered submarines from the United States.

Washington has also stepped up weapons sales to Taiwan, which is modernising its military and developing so-called asymmetric warfare capabilities to thwart any attack from Beijing, which claims the island as its own. The PLA's ground force has traditionally been China's foundation for asserting power in the region. It took the lead recently with India at the two countries' Himalayan border, for instance.

Within its ranks, there are more than 915,000 active-duty troops in its ranks, dwarfing the US, which has about 486,000 active soldiers, according to the latest Pentagon China Military Power Report. The army has also been stocking its arsenal with increasingly high-tech weapons.

In 2019, the DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile, which experts say could hit any corner of the globe, was unveiled during the National Day military parade. But it was a DF-17 hypersonic missile that caught most people's attention. This year, it was reported China had actually tested hypersonic weapons twice - once in July and once in August - with a top US general describing the breakthrough as almost a "Sputnik moment", referring to the 1957 satellite launch by the Soviet Union that signalled its lead in the space race.

With the South China Sea emerging as a flashpoint, the PLA is also developing its navy. China claims the sea almost in its entirety amid competing claims by Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei. The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is now the largest navy in the world, according to the government's defence white paper, and its submarines have the capability to launch nuclear-armed missiles. To support the navy, China also has so-called maritime militia, funded by the government and known as "little blue men", which are active in the South China Sea, while this year Beijing authorised its coastguard to fire on foreign vessels. -AL JAZEERA



