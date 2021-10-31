Video
Sunday, 31 October, 2021
Sports

De Kock takes knee before T20 WC game with SL

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SHARJAH, OCT 30: Quinton de Kock took the knee along with his South Africa teammates ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Saturday after the wicketkeeper-batsman returned to the side.
The star player had opted out of South Africa's previous match on Tuesday over his refusal to follow the anti-racism gesture but later apologised and said he would be "happy" to do it.
De Kock got down on one knee at his wicketkeeping spot before the start of the Super 12 match in Sharjah with all the other Proteas players supporting the movement from their position on the field. This remains a first for South African cricket which has been divided over the issue of anti-racism as De Kock and a few others had previously refused to take part in the gesture that has become a regular feature in most sporting events.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

