Bangabandhu Gymnastics

Bangladesh won four medals amid Uzbek's dominance

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship ended with an absolute dominance of Uzbekistan.
The Uzbek team grabbed 38 medals including 19 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze medals. India came second with 24 medals that included 3 gold, 9 silver and 12 bronze medals. The host Bangladesh achieved third position with a total of four medals including one silver and three bronze.
Sri Lanka won one silver and one bronze medal, but the other two participating teams in the tournament, Pakistan and Nepal, remained empty-handed.
Rajib Chakma won two medals for Bangladesh on Saturday at the Mirpur Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium today. In the first event of the day, Rajib won the silver medal in the men's (junior) individual floor exercise with a score of 12.10. He also won a bronze medal in the vaulting table event. Rajib beat the Indian opponent by .04 points and gave the country a silver medal in the floor event. In the event, Uzbekistan's Vyasarov Alish (12.50) won gold and India's Pranab Kushwaha (12.06) won bronze.
In the ongoing competition, organized by the Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation Uzbekistan's Rustamov Musulmonam also won gold in the men's (junior) Pummel Horse event. He won gold, scoring 11.60. Sri Lanka's Ambul Deniago Don won the silver with a score of 11.30 and another Uzbek gymnast Inomov Izzatillo with a score of 10.96 won the bronze medal.
Inomov Izzatilla also won gold in the men's (junior) rings event with a score of 12.50. Isomov Khumoyan of the same team won the silver with a score of 12.46 and Nishantha Ninad of India with a score of 11.43 won the bronze medal.
Isolosonov Khumoyan won gold in the men's junior vaulting table with a score of 13.50, while Pranab Kushwaha of India won silver with a score of 12.27. Competitors from Bangladesh, India and Uzbekistan won bronze medal in this event jointly for scoring identical 12.    -BSS


