Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:18 PM
Bangladesh FF to spend about Tk 42cr next year

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 305
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin along with other EC members in the BFF Congress 2021 on Saturday at a local hotel in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin along with other EC members in the BFF Congress 2021 on Saturday at a local hotel in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Local football's highest authority Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is going to spend Taka 41 crores and 95 lakh in 2021-22, as per the report presented to the councillors in its Annual Congress on Saturday at a local hotel in Dhaka.
Kazi Salahuddin had taken over the federation for the fourth time last year and the committee passed one year now. To present with the annual audit report, the BFF councillors were invited to the Congress.
There the councillors were informed that the federation earned Taka 15 crores and 67 lakh in 20 year and at the same time, spend taka 23 crores and 22 lakh. There were an overdue amount of Taka almost eight crores for that year.
The councillors were briefed about the expenditures and earnings for the year 2022 as well. BFF Executive Committee is planning to spend Taka 41 crores and 95 lakh in the coming year while the committee is expecting an earning of Taka almost 24 crores. There would be an overdue of Taka 18 crores that way.
After the AGM was wrapped-up, BFF president was seemed pleased. He said, "We presented our activities of the last one year to our councillors. We presented the budget for the next year as well. Everyone sanctioned that. We have discussed many things including the problems our councillors faced. It was a peaceful congress. We are happy."
BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, said that they were not able to get expected response from the sponsors last year due to the economic condition going on in COVID-19. He said, "We have resumed football events in the condition with everyone's help. We are hopeful to continue the events and activities with the help from all in the coming days as well."
BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said that most of the budget would be spent for the national team, Premier League and different district leagues. He said, "Most of the efforts will be given on the National Team, premier football and district leagues. We have assured the districts for necessary supports to arrange the district leagues."


