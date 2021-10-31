BIG 2021 ends successfully

The grand finale of Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) 2021was held on Saturday at the Multipurpose Auditorium of Bangladesh Film Archive at Agargaon, Dhaka.

Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division of the Government first took the BIG 2021 program on November last year to inspire young entrepreneurs and startups

One of the aims of this initiative is to create a startup ecosystem in the country by encouraging young entrepreneurs and innovative ideas of startups. At the end of the campaign in 142 countries, more than 7,000 startups and inventors from 57 countries including Bangladesh participated in the contest at the initial stage.

The best of the best winning startup "OpenRefactory" received a grant of 1,00,000 US dollars with special honour as "One Big Winner 2021". In the BIG 2021 Grand Finale program, 36 startups chosen from home and abroad will receive a total grant of BDT 3 crore 60 lakh where each startup will get BDT 10 Lakh.

The Minister of Finance of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Mr A H M Mustafa Kamal, FCA, MP was the chief guest at the Grand Finale of "BIG 2021" and the state minister for ICT Division Mr. Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP presided over the programme.