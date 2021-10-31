Govt covering up corruption by disappearing files: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the government is trying to cover up corruption by disappearing files from the Secretariat.

Fakhrul Islam made the remark at the launching of an anthology on Prof Anwarullah Chowdhury at a city hotel on Saturday.

"Some 17 important files went missing from the Health Education Department of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," Fakhrul Islam said and added, "Regarding this a general diary was filed with Shahbagh Police Station. Such incidents are happening in every ministry but they are not disclosed."

BNP Secretary General said, "This government does nothing for the welfare of the country and the people. They are busy looting people's money by patronizing anarchy and corruption. But the people of the country cannot protest against this corruption. If anyone speaks the truth, protest against them, he/she faces persecution," he added.

Fakhrul Islam said, "When people are dying in numbers in Coronavirus infection, the ruling party men were busy making money through corruption. A driver of the DG health department was arrested for embezzling Tk 400 crore. A vice chancellor of Rajshahi University appointed 189 people in one night."

"Today the government has destroyed our society by patronizing corruption in every sector. Professionals, intellectuals and honest people are not getting any value in society," said the BNP leader. He also said, from the 1952 Language Movement, the Mass Uprising of '69, the War of Independence of '71 and the Anti-Autocracy Movement of '90 the students played the most important role in the country. But today, when our mothers and sisters are being raped, a dam built in the Tippai Mukh and students are beaten to death, no protest procession is coming out from the Dhaka University. "It is very sad," he added.

Mentioning, "The people have started protesting against injustice today," Fakrul Islam said, "People are now aware of their rights, they began protesting against injustice, oppression and corruption. In this way, one day the people of the country will overthrow the oppressive government and establish their democratic rights."









