Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:18 PM
Home Back Page

152 more dengue patients land in hospital

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Some 152 more people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 108 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 44 to hospitals at other places.
According to the statistics, a total of 23,509 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 30. Among them, 22,628 patients have returned home after recovery.
The number of dengue patients now taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 790. Of them, 639 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 151 are receiving it outside the capital.  


