Overall progress of Tk 43b BRT project stands at 65pc

The progress of the construction works of the 20.20 kilometers long Bus Rapid Transit or BRT (Airport to Gazipur) project being built at a cost of Tk 42.68 billion now stands at 65 per cent, according to latest statistics.

Once the project is completed people from Dhaka will reach Gazipur in only 40 minutes in comfort, safety and relaxation.

Sources related with the project said its construction started in 2012 and it is likely to be completed in June 2022.

Though overall progress is 65 per cent progress of the individual components is more satisfactory.

Among them 10-lane bridge is being constructed in Tongi, its progress is 60.70 per cent, six modern flyovers are being constructed with a total length of 2,612.50 metres of which Airport Flyover is 815 metres, Jasimuddin Flyover 560 metres, Kunia Flyover 550 metres, Islamic University of Technology Flyover 550 metres, Bhogra Flyover 580 metres and Joydebpur Flyover 2114 metres.

Construction progress of the flyovers is 73.30 per cent. Besides there is Bus Depot the progress of which is 100 per cent. A total 25 stations will be in the route and a 56 kilometres long 113 access road through which people surrounding the area will be able to connect to the BRT.

Under the project construction of 24 kilometres high capacity drain is going on and its progress is 97.10 per cent. A number 50 articulated buses will be purchased for the transit as a result people not need to be waiting for a long time for bus and the frequency will be in every two minutes.

In the 20 kilometres route there will be traffic lights and 150 closed circuit television cameras.

The project is being implemented jointly by the Department of Road Transport and Highways, the Department of Local Government Engineering (LGED) and the Bangladesh Bridges Authority (BBA) and is being funded by the Government of Bangladesh, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

According to the project related sources of the 20.20 km mega project 15.08 km will be on land and four and a half kilometres will be flyover.

Under this project, BBA is constructing 4.5 km elevated section on Turag river with 10-lane Tongi Bridge and six elevated stations. They are also working on the development and widening of four-and-a-half kilometre long corridor including BRT lanes, mixed traffic lanes, NMT lanes, footpaths and drainage. The BBA claims that the works will be completed within the stipulated time.

BRT Depot, 10 kitchen markets and 141 access roads on both sides of BRT Corridor are being developed on BTCL land in Gazipur under the supervision of LGED. The work is almost 100 per cent completed.

Significant progress has also been made in installing one thousand energy efficient street lights along the proposed corridor from Gazipur to the airport, according to the sources.

The government statistics say the population of Gazipur-Tongi area is about 1.5 million. However, as it is one of the centres of the garment industry, innumerable factories have sprung up here. As a result, a large number of garment workers are living outside the city. There are about 300 garment factories in the vicinity of the BRT corridor, employing an estimated one million workers. As a result, the number of motor vehicles in this corridor is increasing day by day. Besides goods carrying lorry and trucks numbers are also increasing every day as a result people's movement is being hampered a lot and traffic jam is an everyday affair for a long time.

Once the project is completed public sufferings will be eased and there will be increased mobility in the economically important zones.





