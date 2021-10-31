Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

ATCO new body formed

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Staff Correspondent

The Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), an apex body of the private TV channel owners, has got its new committee of 15 directors.
In the new committee, outgoing President of ATCO Anjan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Maasranga TV, has been re-elected in the same post while DBC Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the Daily Observer editor, was elected as senior vice president and Arif Hassan of Desh TV has been made vice president.
Sayem Sobhan Anvir of News 24 and managing director of East-West Media Group and Bashundhara Group, has been elected as the director of the three-year committee.
The other Directors of the new executive committee of ATCO are Dr Mahfuzur Rahman of ATN Bangla and ATN News, Abdul Haque of Banglavision, Jasim Uddin of RTV, Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul of Asian TV, Tipu Alam Milon of Baishakhi TV, Kazi Zahedul Hasan of Dipto TV, Ashfaq Uddin Ahmed of NTV, Ahmed Jobayer of Samay TV, Dr Rubana Huq of Nagorik TV, Abdus Samad of ETV and Zahir Uddin Mahmud Mamun of Channel I.
They were elected by direct votes. The newly elected president of ATCO assured to work to meet the expectations of the people of the country. Election Commissioner MM Momen conducted the election.
The new committee was formed on Saturday at a 44th general meeting of the organization held at a hotel in Gulshan with Anjan Chowdhury in the chair. This year 19 candidates vied for the post of 15 directors.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BIG 2021 ends successfully
Govt covering up corruption by disappearing files: Fakhrul
152 more dengue patients land in hospital
Overall progress of Tk 43b BRT project stands at 65pc
ATCO new body formed
Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal organizes a rally in front of the National Press Club
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with Inspector General
Vegetable prices shoot up due to supply shortage


Latest News
Ish Sodhi removes Virat Kohli, India in trouble
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Vested quarter is conspiring to hinder development: Kamal
G20 agree on target to keep warming below 1.5 degrees
Trent Boult gives New Zealand early breakthrough
Rotary working for distressed people: Minister
Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup
Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
Most Read News
Revisiting the long road of judicial independence
Karachi: Five dead, six injured in explosion
Ecuador suspends mountain-climbing after deadly avalanche
Forensic law for future investigation
Oppressing women impoverishs country
How much will COP-26 save the world?
Rich nations sound alarm
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
‘BD never to give indulgence to communal politics’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft