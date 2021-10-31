ATCO new body formed

The Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), an apex body of the private TV channel owners, has got its new committee of 15 directors.

In the new committee, outgoing President of ATCO Anjan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Maasranga TV, has been re-elected in the same post while DBC Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the Daily Observer editor, was elected as senior vice president and Arif Hassan of Desh TV has been made vice president.

Sayem Sobhan Anvir of News 24 and managing director of East-West Media Group and Bashundhara Group, has been elected as the director of the three-year committee.

The other Directors of the new executive committee of ATCO are Dr Mahfuzur Rahman of ATN Bangla and ATN News, Abdul Haque of Banglavision, Jasim Uddin of RTV, Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul of Asian TV, Tipu Alam Milon of Baishakhi TV, Kazi Zahedul Hasan of Dipto TV, Ashfaq Uddin Ahmed of NTV, Ahmed Jobayer of Samay TV, Dr Rubana Huq of Nagorik TV, Abdus Samad of ETV and Zahir Uddin Mahmud Mamun of Channel I.

They were elected by direct votes. The newly elected president of ATCO assured to work to meet the expectations of the people of the country. Election Commissioner MM Momen conducted the election.

The new committee was formed on Saturday at a 44th general meeting of the organization held at a hotel in Gulshan with Anjan Chowdhury in the chair. This year 19 candidates vied for the post of 15 directors.





