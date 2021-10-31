Video
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:17 PM
Vegetable prices shoot up due to supply shortage

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Mizanur Rahman

A variety of winter vegetables including cabbage, bean, cauliflower, bottle gourd and tomato have arrived in the kitchen markets of the capital as well as in different districts and upazilas across the country.
The marginal farmers of the northern region are also happy to get good prices for early varieties of vegetables.
Buyers said the price of potatoes has gone up by Tk 5 to 6 per kg as compared to last week. Moreover, the prices of all kinds of vegetables are also high. Although the production is high, the prices of vegetables have not decreased yet. These vegetables are beyond the purchasing power of most buyers. Traders say it will take at least another month for the market to return to normal. They have blamed the lack of supervision for the market situation. In addition, prices of goods increased due to rains, production and defects in the supply system.
Azmat Ullah, a vegetables trader in the Karwan Bazaar kitchen market told the Daily Observer, if the supervision system was right, the supply would have increased. Now the supply is less, hence the price is higher. However, due to the monsoon, production and supply system is not good, the prices of goods are high. Especially the raw market of the capital is going on unrestrained.
While visiting Rayer Bazar kitchen market, Segun Bagicha kitchen market, Karwan Bazar kitchen market and Nayabazar kitchen market on Saturday, this correspondent found that the prices of ladies finger, beans, long beans, pointed gourds, bitter gourds, cauliflowers, cabbages, bottle gourds and brinjals high.
Beans are selling around Tk 200 per kg. tomato and carrot are selling Tk 150. Pepper is still being sold at more than Tk 100. Usta-karla price also rising every day. There are no vegetables below Tk 50 except potatoes and papaya. In other words, the price of most vegetables is above Tk 50.
Meanwhile, ladies finger is selling at Tk80 per kg while it was sold Tk 60 in two weeks ago. Barbati is being sold at Tk 60 per kg. In some markets it is being sold at Tk 90. Eggplant is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg, patal, radish and cucumber at Tk 60 per kg in the city's kitchen market.
Green chillies are being sold at Tk 120, shrimps at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg, raw bananas at Tk 40 per hali, gourds at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per piece and sweet sliced pumpkin at Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg.
Hamidur Rahman, who came to buy vegetables in Shantinagar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer,, "The prices of all vegetables were going up. So I do not dare to say the price of vegetables. Even a bag full of money cannot be filled with vegetables."
Murad, a retailer in the market, said, "I went to the Karwan Bazaar kitchen market and saw that the prices of most vegetables including beans, tomatoes, karla and patal have gone up."
"So I did not bring new vegetables. Not only me, no one in this market brings vegetables, everyone is bringing radishes for sale, he added.
Enayet Ullah, a vegetable seller at Rampura kitchen market, said many vegetables in the northern part of the country were damaged this time due to rains and floods. So, few vegetables are coming to the market than demand.


