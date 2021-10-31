PPP authorities move to appoint Transaction Adviser

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 30: The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority has already invited Expression for Interest (EOI) for appointment of a Transaction Adviser to resolve the situation created over the appointment of an operator for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port under PPP.

The last date of submission of EOI is November 23.

According to circular of the PPP, the assignment of the Transaction Adviser is to ascertain and recommend the required numbers of operational equipment (container and cargo handling) for PCT. The Adviser will also deal with business case developed for PCT and support to finalize the concession agreement as per PPP laws in Bangladesh.

A tripartite meeting of Shipping Ministry, PPP authority and the selected operators held at the Prime Minister's Office in the beginning of the current year had decided to appoint a Transaction Adviser.

Meanwhile, the appointment of the contractor for operation of the PCT of Chattogram Port under Public Private Partnership (PPP) is being delayed for bargaining over the quantum of handling of 4.45 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers annually. For failing to achieve the target of annual handling of containers by the PPP Operator, the CPA will have to compensate.

According to CPA insiders, failing to handle 4.45 lakh TEUs of containers, the operator shall have to face a colossal loss. So, the interested operator is bargaining to pay compensation for failing to achieve the target.

CPA sources said, the annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lakh TEUs of containers. The Chattogram Port handled three million TEUs of containers in the past 2019-20 fiscal year. The rate of increase is 2.9 per cent. In the previous fiscal year of 2018-19, the Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million. The rate of increase was 4 per cent.

The Shipping Ministry has decided to operate PCT under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Accordingly, Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia and DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai have already expressed their willingness to operate the PCT.

But they had opined that the PCT would be profitable with the handling of more than three lakh TEUs of containers annually. If the quantum of containers remained below the target, it will be losing for the operator. So, the interested operator under PPP is seeking the confirmation of the quantum of containers as per target. But the CPA could not confirm it.

The operator is also seeking the compensation, if the target is failed annually. The CPA is reluctant to pay any compensation in this regard.

One container jetty and another dolphin jetty for handling of Oil of the Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port will begin from January next.

It may be mentioned that the Ministry of Shipping took the decision of operation of PCT under PPP in a meeting held on the second week of August last year.

The project was scheduled to be completed by December last year. But the time has been extended to June this year, which now seems to be completed by December this year.

The vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near to the estuary of the Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore within the target.

The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 metres length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.

To cater to the demand of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA had started the construction works of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with the assistance of Bangladesh Army.





