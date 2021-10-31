Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Japan’s ANA forecasts $880m annual net loss

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Oct 30: Japanese airline ANA on Friday forecast an annual net loss and said it would eliminate 9,000 jobs, with travel demand slow to recover as the pandemic drags on.
The firm said it now expects to see a net loss of 100 billion yen ($880 million) for the year to March, instead of an earlier projection for a profit of 3.5 billion yen.
"While international cargo demand was strong, reduced passenger demand continued globally during the first half of the fiscal year due to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and the spread of new variants," it said in a statement.
"Domestic passenger demand has now started to show signs of recovery in correlation with the decline in reported Covid-19 cases (but) a full-fledged recovery of demand is delayed compared to initial expectations."
The firm plans to reduce its total workforce by 9,000 to around 29,000 through a hiring freeze and natural attrition by March 2026.
"By becoming a smaller company, we will make it through the tunnel of the pandemic and be born again as a stronger group," AHA Holdings president Shinya Katanozaka said.
The company projected annual sales of 1.06 trillion yen, down from an earlier projection of 1.38 trillion yen.
For the six months to September, ANA Holdings logged a net loss of 98.8 billion yen.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US stocks overcome inflation fears but Europe succumbs
Japan’s ANA forecasts $880m annual net loss
African continent has huge investment opportunities: Speakers
Eggs, chicken prices soar as local poultry industry falters
Sonali Bank honors three of its senior banker
IFIC Bank inks MoU with Rupayan Housing Estate
MBL donates 75 thousand blankets to PM’s relief fund
NRBC Bank donates blankets to the PM’s Relief Fund


Latest News
Ish Sodhi removes Virat Kohli, India in trouble
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Vested quarter is conspiring to hinder development: Kamal
G20 agree on target to keep warming below 1.5 degrees
Trent Boult gives New Zealand early breakthrough
Rotary working for distressed people: Minister
Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup
Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
Most Read News
Revisiting the long road of judicial independence
Karachi: Five dead, six injured in explosion
Ecuador suspends mountain-climbing after deadly avalanche
Forensic law for future investigation
Oppressing women impoverishs country
How much will COP-26 save the world?
Rich nations sound alarm
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
‘BD never to give indulgence to communal politics’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft