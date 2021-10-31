Eggs, chicken prices soar as local poultry industry falters

When the coronavirus began ebbing a few months ago raising hopes for people to return to normal life, the retail price of a dozen eggs had dropped below Tk 80. Now the price has shot up to Tk 120. Similarly, the price of broiler chicken has increased to Tk 180 per kg from Tk 100.

As chicken and eggs, two of the main sources of protein, have become dearer, people find it hard to adjust their income with the high prices. Experts believe the sudden price hike of egg and chicken is the ripple effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

While many poultry farms ceased their business unable to bear the brunt of the pandemic, the existing ones are struggling with the increased price of chicks, poultry feed and vaccine. The wide gap between the demand and supply of eggs and chickens has caused the instability in the market, traders said.

Broiler chicken is sold at Tk 180-190 per kg in the city's retail markets while layer chicken costs Tk 260 to 250 and Sonali chicken Tk 340-350 per kg. Price of a dozen eggs now ranges from Tk 115 to Tk 120, a record in recent times, both sellers and customers said.

Amid the pandemic lockdowns, the price of broiler chicken hovered around Tk 100 per kg, while Sonali chicken was sold at around Tk 200 in retail markets. Layer chicken was sold at Tk 170-180 per kg and a dozen eggs at Tk 80-85.

In the wholesale markets now, broiler chicken is sold at Tk 170-175 per kg, Sonali chicken Tk 320, and layer chicken Tk 220 to 230, said Omar Faruk, owner of Shahinur Hens House in Kaptan Bazar.

The government had imposed lockdown to curb the second wave of coronavirus infections in April this year. They ordered a strict lockdown on Jul 23 and lifted it on Aug 11, when the number of virus cases dropped.

Earlier in March last year, the government imposed the first countrywide lockdown after Bangladesh had detected the first cases of COVID-19.

The restrictions were relaxed for a few months when the infection rate dropped. Goods transport vehicles were allowed on the roads in all the lockdowns, but it always had an impact on goods transportation, the traders claimed.

A slump in demand forced them to sell their produce at a lower price which caused the price drop during the lockdowns, said farm owners.

During the lockdowns, the poultry sector suffered a 50 percent production drop, according to the Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council, or BPICC. The government account, on the other hand, shows an opposite picture.

"Only 10 to 15 percent of the poultry farms that were shut due to the pandemic have resumed their productions. Almost 30 to 35 percent of farms are still closed. That is why we have a 35 to 40 percent drop in production," said BPICC President Moshiur Rahman.

Now a fall in production amid rising demand pushed up the prices of chicken and egg, he said.

As many as 6 million people are employed in the poultry sector in Bangladesh with 40 percent women in them, according to the BPICC. A total of 65,000 farmers are working in the sector.

The BPICC had a target to elevate the investment in the sector from Tk 350 billion to Tk 600 billion by 2021. Bangladesh has a demand of 40 million eggs per day and 20 million chicks per week. It had set a goal to produce 1.2 million tonnes of chicken and 5.5 million to 6 million tonnes of poultry feed per annum.

-Bdnews24.com





