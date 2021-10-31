

Sonali Bank honors three of its senior banker

Sonali Bank Limited on Saturday honored three of its senior bankers for their honesty and dedication to the bank in their eventful career, says a press release.Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan handed over flowers and crests to former Deputy General Manager Md Shahidul Mulk, Assistant General Manager Asir Uddin Ahmed and Senior Principal Officer Md Jahurul Haque at a function held at head office.Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan in his speech called upon the new generation bankers to show respect to the elders and said that if the elders are honored, we will also be honored. Among others, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers were present on the occasion.