

MBL donates 75 thousand blankets to PM’s relief fund

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) donated 75 thousand pieces of blanket to Prime Minister's Relief Fund to support the cold stricken poor of the country, says a press release.M. Amanullah, Director and Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited handed over the blankets to PM's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmed Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's office on Thursday.Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was connected in that program through videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban. BAB's Chairman along with representatives from others banks were present on the occasion.