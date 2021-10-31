

NRBC Bank donates blankets to the PM’s Relief Fund

NRBC Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal handed over blankets to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office On Thursday (October 28).

Director and Chairman of the executive committee of the bank Mohammed Adnan Imam, FCCA was present on the occasion. Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the programme from her official residence, says a press release. As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NRBC Bank is ever committed to stand by the people at times of need.





