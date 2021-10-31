

Samsung launches Neo QLED 8K TV in Bangladesh

The launching event was attended by top officials from Samsung and its partners. Among them were Hwansung Woo, Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh, Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, Chairman, Fair Electronics, Arshad Huq, Managing Director & CEO, Transcom Electronics Limited, Shahid Ahmed Abdullah, Executive Director, Electra International Limited, Quazi Ashiq-Ur Rahman, Executive Director, Rangs Industries and other distinguished invitees along with respected media personnel.

At the launch event, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "It is our delight to be able to engage the media today, as we step in to redefine the television experience for the audience in Bangladesh with our latest offering - Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV. With this launch, we opt to reassure our firm commitment to bring futuristic technology and dive into the riveting zone of crystal-clear picture and immersive sound".

The Neo QLED 8K comes with Mini LED, which is 1/40th times smaller than conventional LED and the processor has AI power to upscale any content to 8K, to get better viewing experience. Additionally, this Neo QLED 8K TV has infinity screen which is 99% screen to body ratio, thus people can only focus on screen not in the bezel. To get theatre like sound experience at home, Neo QLED 8K has AI motion tracker, which automatically tracks every moving object on screen so that it delivers surrounding sound effect. With all these cutting-edge technologies customer will get immersive viewing experience from this TV. Available Neo QLED 8K models are in 75-inch and 85-inch, and QLED 4K models starts from 55 inch to 85 inch.

Samsung also brings another series under the same range which is Crystal 4K UHD. To get the most vibrant color the new crystal UHD has the Dynamic Crystal Color technology and the 4K processor which automatically upscales any content to 4K. The AirSlim design gives the most aesthetic look and the bezel less screen gives the better viewing experience with more focus on the screen. Available sizes for Crystal 4K UHD starts from 43 inch to 85 inch.

Recently, Samsung was ranked as a top- five brand in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2021. Not only that Samsung also ranked No.1 by Forbes as the World's Best Employers in 2021 for the second consecutive year. As a global organization with employees and businesses around the world, Samsung has, once again, been chosen as the number one employer.









leading electronics brand Samsung launched its top-of-the-line Neo QLED 8k TV for Bangladesh market on Saturday. As part of it, the new generation Neo QLED 8K TV promises pristine audio and visual quality through cutting-edge technology for marvelous cinematic experience for customers.The launching event was attended by top officials from Samsung and its partners. Among them were Hwansung Woo, Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh, Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, Chairman, Fair Electronics, Arshad Huq, Managing Director & CEO, Transcom Electronics Limited, Shahid Ahmed Abdullah, Executive Director, Electra International Limited, Quazi Ashiq-Ur Rahman, Executive Director, Rangs Industries and other distinguished invitees along with respected media personnel.At the launch event, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "It is our delight to be able to engage the media today, as we step in to redefine the television experience for the audience in Bangladesh with our latest offering - Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV. With this launch, we opt to reassure our firm commitment to bring futuristic technology and dive into the riveting zone of crystal-clear picture and immersive sound".The Neo QLED 8K comes with Mini LED, which is 1/40th times smaller than conventional LED and the processor has AI power to upscale any content to 8K, to get better viewing experience. Additionally, this Neo QLED 8K TV has infinity screen which is 99% screen to body ratio, thus people can only focus on screen not in the bezel. To get theatre like sound experience at home, Neo QLED 8K has AI motion tracker, which automatically tracks every moving object on screen so that it delivers surrounding sound effect. With all these cutting-edge technologies customer will get immersive viewing experience from this TV. Available Neo QLED 8K models are in 75-inch and 85-inch, and QLED 4K models starts from 55 inch to 85 inch.Samsung also brings another series under the same range which is Crystal 4K UHD. To get the most vibrant color the new crystal UHD has the Dynamic Crystal Color technology and the 4K processor which automatically upscales any content to 4K. The AirSlim design gives the most aesthetic look and the bezel less screen gives the better viewing experience with more focus on the screen. Available sizes for Crystal 4K UHD starts from 43 inch to 85 inch.Recently, Samsung was ranked as a top- five brand in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2021. Not only that Samsung also ranked No.1 by Forbes as the World's Best Employers in 2021 for the second consecutive year. As a global organization with employees and businesses around the world, Samsung has, once again, been chosen as the number one employer.