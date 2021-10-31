

Japan has major economic opportunities in BD

The event, titled "Showcase Bangladesh 2021: Bangladesh-Japan Investment Summit", is a forum jointly organised by Standard Chartered and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

The virtual forum showcased the partnership potential between Bangladesh and Japan. It highlighted the strategic opportunities for Japanese investments, high-potential investment sectors in Bangladesh, and Bangladesh's initiatives to foster foreign investments. Delegates representing public and private sectors, policymakers, investors, bankers and the diplomatic communities of both nations were in attendance.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP attended the event as chief guest, while Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Sector Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman was present as guest of honour. Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam delivered the keynote speech.

Also present was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed, BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative Yuho Hayakawa, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Bangladesh Representative Yuji Ando, JBCCI Vice Chair & Country Chairperson at Mitsui & Co (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd Shariful Alam and Mitsubishi Corporation Dhaka Office General Manager Myung-Ho Lee.

Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP said: "Our goal is to create a knowledge-based economy. One of the main avenues we want to improve in is the ICT sector of our country. It is proliferating every sphere of commerce and society, and is a key component for further progress. Japan has always been our trustworthy developmental partner. They have endorsed nearly 16 billion funds for several infrastructural development projects. We greatly appreciate their support, and we are expecting a new wave of forthcoming ventures soon."

Salman Fazlur Rahman said: "In the post-pandemic age, the supply chain reliability and sustainability has become important and we have to take advantage of the supply chain network diversification. To make this change easier we need to make taka convertible, otherwise we will continue to have issues with foreign exchange. Standard Chartered can play a role in matchmaking between Japanese investors and Bangladeshi companies. We shouldn't be complacent but continue to aim higher for a closer relationship."

Mohammad Sirazul Islam: said, "Bangladesh has sustained 7% growth in the last decade, and we are confident enough to chase higher GDP growth targets. There are over 300 Japanese companies in our country, and more are willing to expand. Currently, Japan and Bangladesh are on very good terms. Japan contributes to 2% of the FDI stock, but we want this to be much higher. BIDA is ready to provide full support to Japanese companies to accelerate the innovation and expertise that is required to create our own success story of development."

ITO Naoki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh said, "Within 5 years, Bangladesh will show rapid infrastructure developments and infrastructure will no longer be bottlenecks for Japanese investors. The investment climate and availability of human resources has expanded greatly, and the country's strategic geographical location is greatly to its merit. The previous difficulties of doing business in Bangladesh have reduced."

Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador, Embassy of Bangladesh in Japan said, "Japan is Bangladesh's trusted and time-tested friend since our Independence, and our single-largest bilateral development partner. Over the years, we have seen a continuous growth of trade, investment and other economic activities between the two countries. Despite the restrictions caused by Covid-19, we have noticed increasing interest by Japanese businesses in FDI. Factors such as consistent economic growth, a strategic geographical location, increasing interregional and global remittance, a young and skilled workforce, competitive labour costs, infrastructures, policy supports such as fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to investors are just some of the few factors that attract Japanese investors to Bangladesh."

Standard Chartered Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "Japan and Bangladesh enjoy a special relationship which has stood the test of time. As the relationships between governments and private sectors of our nations deepen, bilateral ties are poised to reach new heights in the coming years.

"To complement the economic tail wind, I see significant engagement from the senior most level of the government. This is absolutely the right time to invest in Bangladesh which I believe is the "Best Kept Secret of Asia". This is the story of a resilient people, rising fast up the rungs of progress and prosperity. Even as we celebrate 50 years of our nationhood, I am convinced that this is a story that has only just begun."

Standard Chartered Bank Chief Executive Officer Yasunori Takeuchi, Yuho Hayakawa, Yuji Ando, Shariful Alam and Myung-Ho Lee also spoke.





