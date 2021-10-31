

MetLife premium can now be paid thru DBBL Agent Banking

Premium payment at agent banking outlets is completely free of charge, and customers will receive money receipt and SMS confirmation on their premium payment, says a press release.

Alongside paying premiums at DBBL Agent Banking outlets, MetLife customers can also use MetLife service centers, online payment facilities, mobile financial services (Rocket, bKash, Nagad and NexusPay), and ATM, branches, and more than 8,000 agent banking outlets of various MetLife authorized banks to pay their premiums.

More information about MetLife Bangladesh's premium payment channels can be found here: www.metlife.com.bd/support/pay-premium

Commenting on the expansion of premium payment facility, MetLife Bangladesh Deputy Managing and Chief Operations Officer Kamrul Anam, said, "Insurance is a very important tool for financial planning and at MetLife, we are continuously trying to expand our service channels so that more and more people can enjoy the benefits of MetLife's world-class insurance products and services."

Deputy Managing Director and COO of DBBL, Md. Abedur Rahman Sikder, commented, "DBBL's widespread presence in Bangladesh enables people to access financial services conveniently. We are glad to partner to MetLife Bangladesh in enhancing our agent banking services."





MetLife Bangladesh continues to expand accessibility for its customers with the signing of an agreement with Dutch-Bangla Bank (DBBL) through which MetLife customers can pay their premiums at over 5,000 DBBL agent banking outlets.Premium payment at agent banking outlets is completely free of charge, and customers will receive money receipt and SMS confirmation on their premium payment, says a press release.Alongside paying premiums at DBBL Agent Banking outlets, MetLife customers can also use MetLife service centers, online payment facilities, mobile financial services (Rocket, bKash, Nagad and NexusPay), and ATM, branches, and more than 8,000 agent banking outlets of various MetLife authorized banks to pay their premiums.More information about MetLife Bangladesh's premium payment channels can be found here: www.metlife.com.bd/support/pay-premiumCommenting on the expansion of premium payment facility, MetLife Bangladesh Deputy Managing and Chief Operations Officer Kamrul Anam, said, "Insurance is a very important tool for financial planning and at MetLife, we are continuously trying to expand our service channels so that more and more people can enjoy the benefits of MetLife's world-class insurance products and services."Deputy Managing Director and COO of DBBL, Md. Abedur Rahman Sikder, commented, "DBBL's widespread presence in Bangladesh enables people to access financial services conveniently. We are glad to partner to MetLife Bangladesh in enhancing our agent banking services."