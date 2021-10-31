

Energy State Minister Narul Hamid Bipu, MP and Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) Managing Director Eng Bikash Dewan display the citation of the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) awarded to the DPDC in the ESRI International User Conference, recently. DPDC achieved the award among 100,000 institutions across the world, for achieving added skill and generation capacity in energy sector. ESRI International User Conference is the world's largest event dedicated to geographic information system (GIS) technology. It is held annually in the United States, usually for one week in July at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.