iPhone 13 hit Bangladesh market

The Apple's new sensational innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup with new camera innovation hit Bangladesh market in four models and five colours.

Compustar PVT Limited (CPL), the only authorized distributor of iPhone in Bangladesh, formally launched the latest iPhone series - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max - in a ceremony at their head office in the capital.

Apart from the iStore and other outlets, the CPL has also started selling new model of iPhone through the first ever Apple authorized e-commerce site in Bangladesh - www.istorebangladesh.com - since many unauthorized handset traders sell fake or refurbished iPhones.

Union group director Alvee Rana formally launched the new tech wonder while CPL business head Md Moniruzzaman and business controller Md Asif Alamgir were present.

''We are staunch to dispense BTRC approved official iPhone to the people who are eagerly waiting for the official purchase. Aside we are committed to serve this niche with enormous energy which is required to glow as a company,'' Alvee Rana said on the occasion.

He also requested consumer to stay away from fake, refurbished & unofficial iPhone as, those might get out of network soon on whitelisting process.

The CPL offered Upto 24 months EMI facilities and cash back of Taka 10,000 for early birds who pre-ordered from either SCB & City Amex Card.

Besides, the CPL provided iPhone Thanks Pac with the new 13 Series that is approved by the BTRC for the Bangladesh market while like elsewhere the globe, the gadget lovers here would also be able to exchange their old iPhone with the new model.

All gadget lovers have been requested visiting CPL authorized stores or browsing www.istorebangladesh.com to know the prices & regular affordability deals.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, and 5G. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual-camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design.

With an advanced new dual-camera system for improved photos and videos in low light, and introducing Cinematic mode, Apple introduced 6.1-inch iPhone-13 and 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini featuring an eye-catching design with sleek flat edges in five new colors.

All the models, tougher than any smartphone glass due to ceramic shield on the front, feature major innovations, including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone - a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling.











