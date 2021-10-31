

New Coca-Cola Zero Sugar launched

Bangladesh consumers can now enjoy the taste of Coke with zero sugar or calories, according to a press release.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was launched globally in 2005 and reformulated in 2017 to align the taste closer to the classic taste of Coca-Cola.

While all listed ingredients and nutritional information remain the same, the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe has bridged the gap even further, enabling Coke fans to enjoy their favourite beverage and embrace a balanced lifestyle.

Expressing his views about Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Ta Duy Tung - Managing Director of Coca-Coca Bangladesh Limited stated: "It has always been the strategy of The Coca Cola Company to broaden the portfolio of beverages that include a variety of tastes and lifestyles. We need to challenge ourselves in terms of innovation and differentiation, which will lead to a growth of the diets and lights category. The consumer landscape is always changing, which is why we must evolve as well to stay ahead of the curve. We are certain the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will certainly make a positive impact in the lives of our consumers to help consumers achieve a balanced lifestyle"

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the perfect beverage for today's youth who actively seek a balanced lifestyle without having to worry about what they consume.

It is also ideally suited for young adults who are looking for greater choice and variation which will complement their busy lifestyles while not compromising on how they enjoy their lives with their friends, families and colleagues.

International Beverages Private Limited Managing Director Tapa Kumar Mondal said: " Our new and improved product is going to give consumers a new beverage option that will be closer to the taste of classic Coke.

Through in-house innovation and extensive market testing, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is getting a new look and even more delicious taste. It is perfect for people who want a delicious drink but with zero sugar and zero calories.

Commenting on this Abdul Monem Limited Chief Executive Officer Lutful Chowdhury said: "The NewCoca-Cola Zero Sugar is a wonderful addition to our existing portfolio of brands I have no doubt our consumers will love their first sip of this New Product."

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is now available at all leading supermarket chains across the country in 250ml, 500ml bottles and 250ml cans.



