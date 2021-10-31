Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New Coca-Cola Zero Sugar launched

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
Business Desk

New Coca-Cola Zero Sugar launched

New Coca-Cola Zero Sugar launched

Coca-Cola in Bangladesh has officially launched the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar with an even more delicious and refreshing recipe and bold, new packaging to deliver a taste that brings consumers even closer to the iconic classic Coke.
Bangladesh consumers can now enjoy the taste of Coke with zero sugar or calories, according to a press release.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was launched globally in 2005 and reformulated in 2017 to align the taste closer to the classic taste of Coca-Cola.
While all listed ingredients and nutritional information remain the same, the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe has bridged the gap even further, enabling Coke fans to enjoy their favourite beverage and embrace a balanced lifestyle.
Expressing his views about Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Ta Duy Tung - Managing Director of Coca-Coca Bangladesh Limited stated: "It has always been the strategy of The Coca Cola Company to broaden the portfolio of beverages that include a variety of tastes and lifestyles. We need to challenge ourselves in terms of innovation and differentiation, which will lead to a growth of the diets and lights category. The consumer landscape is always changing, which is why we must evolve as well to stay ahead of the curve. We are certain the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will certainly make a positive impact in the lives of our consumers to help consumers achieve a balanced lifestyle"
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the perfect beverage for today's youth who actively seek a balanced lifestyle without having to worry about what they consume.
It is also ideally suited for young adults who are looking for greater choice and variation which will complement their busy lifestyles while not compromising on how they enjoy their lives with their friends, families and colleagues.
International Beverages Private Limited Managing Director Tapa Kumar Mondal said: " Our new and improved product is going to give consumers a new beverage option that will be closer to the taste of classic Coke.
Through in-house innovation and extensive market testing, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is getting a new look and even more delicious taste. It is perfect for people who want a delicious drink but with zero sugar and zero calories.
Commenting on this Abdul Monem Limited Chief Executive Officer Lutful Chowdhury said: "The NewCoca-Cola Zero Sugar is a wonderful addition to our existing portfolio of brands I have no doubt our consumers will love their first sip of this New Product."
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is now available at all leading supermarket chains across the country in 250ml, 500ml bottles and 250ml cans.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US stocks overcome inflation fears but Europe succumbs
Japan’s ANA forecasts $880m annual net loss
African continent has huge investment opportunities: Speakers
Eggs, chicken prices soar as local poultry industry falters
Sonali Bank honors three of its senior banker
IFIC Bank inks MoU with Rupayan Housing Estate
MBL donates 75 thousand blankets to PM’s relief fund
NRBC Bank donates blankets to the PM’s Relief Fund


Latest News
Ish Sodhi removes Virat Kohli, India in trouble
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Vested quarter is conspiring to hinder development: Kamal
G20 agree on target to keep warming below 1.5 degrees
Trent Boult gives New Zealand early breakthrough
Rotary working for distressed people: Minister
Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup
Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
Most Read News
Revisiting the long road of judicial independence
Karachi: Five dead, six injured in explosion
Ecuador suspends mountain-climbing after deadly avalanche
Forensic law for future investigation
Oppressing women impoverishs country
How much will COP-26 save the world?
Rich nations sound alarm
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
‘BD never to give indulgence to communal politics’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft