Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:15 PM
Eurozone inflation surged to a record rate in Oct

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

BRUSSELS, Oct 30: Eurozone inflation surged to a record rate this month as energy prices jumped and supply chain woes bit, Eurostat said Friday, threatening growth just as economies nearly reached their pre-pandemic levels.  
Year-on-year inflation hit 4.1 percent in October, more than double the European Central Bank's (ECB) target and tying the top level last seen in July 2008, as energy prices jumped 23.5 percent, the agency said.
Overall the eurozone economy was so far maintaining its steady recovery from Covid-19 restrictions, growing at 2.2 percent in the third quarter of the year, Eurostat said, beating expectations.  
But analysts warned that global supply chain problems look set to put the brakes on growth just as the eurozone had nearly overcome its pandemic-induced downturn.
"The solid increase in eurozone GDP in the third quarter means that the recovery phase is almost complete in most of the eurozone," analysis firm Capital Economics said.
But it warned that "growth will be much slower in the final quarter as supply chain disruption, slowing global demand and some labour shortages hamper production." The bottlenecks already appeared to be taking their toll on the eurozone's largest economy Germany, which grew by just 1.8 percent.
The increase was less than analysts had expected as German manufacturers wrestled with a lack of raw materials, including plastics, metals and paper.
But that contrasted with a strong performance from second-biggest economy, France, which expanded strongly at 3.0 percent, powered by a sharp increase in household spending and the reopening of key sectors.    -AFP


