Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Malaysia to require firms to have female directors

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30: Companies listed in Malaysia will be required to have at least one female director on their boards starting next year, the government said Friday, a rare policy for an Asian country.
About 250 companies, around a quarter of those listed on the Malaysian stock exchange, still don't have women on their boards, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.
The new policy was aimed at "recognising the role of women in the decision-making process and strengthening leadership as well effectiveness of (boards)," he told parliament, as he unveiled next year's budget.
"The contribution of women in the economy has never been denied but needs to be strengthened."
It will take effect in September for large companies, and in June 2023 for others that are listed.
Gender quotas on corporate boards have become common in the West, and countries including Norway, Spain and Italy introduced laws aimed at boosting female representation.
But they are still rare in Asia. India is another country in the region that has introduced a quota, requiring at least one female director on the board of listed firms.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US stocks overcome inflation fears but Europe succumbs
Japan’s ANA forecasts $880m annual net loss
African continent has huge investment opportunities: Speakers
Eggs, chicken prices soar as local poultry industry falters
Sonali Bank honors three of its senior banker
IFIC Bank inks MoU with Rupayan Housing Estate
MBL donates 75 thousand blankets to PM’s relief fund
NRBC Bank donates blankets to the PM’s Relief Fund


Latest News
Ish Sodhi removes Virat Kohli, India in trouble
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Vested quarter is conspiring to hinder development: Kamal
G20 agree on target to keep warming below 1.5 degrees
Trent Boult gives New Zealand early breakthrough
Rotary working for distressed people: Minister
Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup
Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
Most Read News
Revisiting the long road of judicial independence
Karachi: Five dead, six injured in explosion
Ecuador suspends mountain-climbing after deadly avalanche
Forensic law for future investigation
Oppressing women impoverishs country
How much will COP-26 save the world?
Rich nations sound alarm
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
‘BD never to give indulgence to communal politics’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft